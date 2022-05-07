The May 17 Republican primary is essentially election day in Daviess County, as GOP voters will decide who will be the county’s next sheriff, clerk and property valuation administrator, and will determine who will represent the county’s West and East districts on Fiscal Court.

The West District race is the only Fiscal Court seat where an incumbent is running for a new term in the same office. In the West, Commissioner George Wathen is seeking a new term, facing challengers Sharon Castle, Patrick Garfield Hayden, Dustin Warren and Christopher T. Castlen.

The candidates have a variety of experience, from business and property owners to former city police officer. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Castle, 80, is the owner of Willow Creek Apartments and Windy Hollow Campground. In 2020, Castle ran unsuccessfully for the Daviess County Public school board.

“I have been knocking on doors,” Castle said of her campaign. “It’s gratifying to talk to people and get their information and feedback on stuff.”

Castle said, as county commissioner, she would want to influence changes at the Owensboro Police Department. The police department is not under the jurisdiction of Fiscal Court.

“The local police and law, they are soft on Black people,” Castle said, and that, “there’s something wrong with the city police.”

Castle was cited for disorderly conduct and placed on diversion in June 2020, after an incident at Willow Creek Apartments.

OPD reports say officers were called, with a man telling dispatchers a woman named Sharon was “following him making racist statements toward him.” Castle said previously the man got out of the vehicle and began walking around the complex saying, “Black lives matter” while she followed him.

When an officer arrived, the citation says Castle approached him and said loudly, “I have a problem. We have a lot of drug activity here and this guy won’t tell me who he is or who he is visiting.” The officer told Castle the man had the right to not tell her those things. Castle replied, “Yes he does, I am the owner,” the citation says.

The citation says Castle then started walking toward the man yelling at him to identify himself, and the officer arrested Castle on second-degree disorderly conduct.

“I was put in jail, but this guy who went around yelling ‘Black lives matter’ was actually a drug dealer,” Castle said.

Of OPD, Castle said, “They don’t enforce anything.”

Castle said people can’t generate petitions in Owensboro and said that should be changed.

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said petitions are common practice in a variety of issues, such as when a person files to run as a write-in candidate, a part of the community petitions for a wet-dry vote, or when citizens petition to have a tax recalled.

Castle said she would be conservative with spending if elected.

“I would be very conservative as a commissioner,” Castle said. “I wouldn’t do anything that didn’t need to be done, just like with my apartments.”

Christopher Castlen, 49, served in the Marines and is a retired lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department. Castlen said people voters he speaks to are talking about public safety and the economy.

“People want jobs here that pay well,” Castlen said. “They want their kids to be able to live here.” Families want their children to be able to return to Daviess County and have a career after graduating college, Castlen said.

Local government can make a direct impact in people’s lives, Castlen said.

“Something I’ve found out from the neighborhood alliances is ... it is amazing the problems that get solved in the smaller pockets of the community” through groups like the neighborhood alliances, he said. “That’s what local government is about — solving problems.”

Castlen said he will listen to constituent concerns “and will work with them to get their concerns addressed.”

“Our local government can’t solve every problem” itself, Castlen said. “We have to have our community working with us to do it. It’s done as a group effort.”

Hayden, 40, is co-owner of Phantom Electric and Technologies. Hayden said his campaigning has been mostly done on the job, which takes him to several homes each day.

The economy and jobs is a topic for voters, Hayden said.

“What I hear about a lot is ... jobs in general,” Hayden said.

Hayden added that the community needs more high-paying jobs and fewer new service jobs, such as in restaurants.

“We need more industry,” Hayden said.

The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, Hayden said, “needs to learn to play ball” with industry. “We lost O.Z. Tyler due to them,” Hayden said.

O.Z. Tyler Distiller considered building a warehouse facility in Daviess County, but opted for Ohio County instead in 2019, after OMPC denied a request to rezone 32 acres on U.S. 60 East, and discussions to put the warehouse at Mid-America Airpark fizzled.

Hayden said the community also needs amenities to attract and keep young people. Features like the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Owensboro Convention Center are not sufficient entertainment centers, Hayden said.

The bluegrass museum “is just a waste of money and a waste of space, and so is the convention center,” Hayden said. The county needs a better entertainment venue, he said.

“We lose stuff to Beaver Dam, of all places, because we don’t have anything,” Hayden said.

Hayden said, if elected, he would push for government contracts to be awarded to local businesses. Hayden said he would oppose new county taxes.

“If it has to do with raising taxes, it’s an automatic ‘no’ for me,” Hayden said.

Warren, 38, is a farmer and member of the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department. Warren said when he talks to voters, safety and infrastructure are regular topics.

Also, voters are concerned about the services they are receiving for their tax dollars, Warren said.

“A lot of people don’t feel they are being overtaxed,” he said, but that voters he has spoken to say they “aren’t getting the best bang for their buck.”

Warren said his focus would be on projects that benefit the larger community.

“The outliers in the community seem to be under-represented,” Warren said, referring to communities such as Whitesville and other communities outside Owensboro city limits. “Let’s pay attention to that and make sure they are getting the attention they need.”

Warren, who is also an EMT with the St. Joe Fire Department, said he wants to help the community find solutions to issues.

“Elected or not, I’m here to help,” Warren said. “I’ve learned you don’t have to be an elected official to help a neighbor out or solve a problem in the community. I don’t have all the answers, but I can promise you together we can find those who do.”

Wathen, who was first elected to Fiscal Court in 2010, said his campaign has been primarily focused on the county’s record while he has been a member of the commission.

“We have paid off $32 million in debt, and we did a lot of things for the people,” Wathen said, such as extending waterlines, extending sewer lines to several subdivisions, creating a new radio system for law enforcement and emergency responders, and funding broadband internet expansion. The broadband project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“We have done a lot with parks,” Wathen said. “We have asphalted 33 miles of road a year for 11 years.” Later, Wathen said, “we did all that, and at the same time, we spent less money than we had coming in.”

Wathen said voters have asked questions about merging city and county government, and about the “outer loop.” The state did a feasibility study about building an outer loop from U.S. 60 West to U.S. 60 East, but said the project was not feasible.

The outer loop is “a dead issue,” Wathen said. Regarding both issues, Wathen said: “I’m not for merger. I’m absolutely not for merger, and I’m absolutely not for the outer loop.”

Wathen said, “The message is I’m a true Republican and a true conservative. ...I’m a conservative, and I do what I say I’m going to do.”

