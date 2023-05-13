Twenty-nine veterans will receive an honor from the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame (KVHOF) this year, and five of them hail from Daviess County.
The Grand Gala Dinner will be held Sept. 8 and will spotlight each veteran’s military service. The formal ceremony will be held Sept. 9 in Lexington and will highlight the inductee’s community service. Both events are open to the public.
Terry Vannarsdale, director of nominations and processing for KVHOF, said the organization had a record number of nominations this year.
Jeremy Camron was a hospital corpsman 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy during the Afghanistan War.
“Given the names that are on the monument downtown, I feel honored to be among veterans from this region,” he said. “It’s humbling and it’s nice to be recognized.”
Camron said he is excited to be part of a group of veterans who have continued their service beyond the military.
“I always had a lifelong vision of being a servant to others,” he said.
Louis Drawdy served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a master sergeant during the Vietnam War.
“I feel honored to be selected but I don’t feel like I deserve it,” he said.
Drawdy said honoring veterans annually brings recognition to those who have worked hard for others.
“They’re not working for themselves,” he said. “We need to have this publicity because the agencies we work with will also receive publicity and someone else may hear about it or see it and think they should become involved.”
James Goodall was a master sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Cold War and Desert Storm.
“I was somewhat surprised because there were a lot of veterans being inducted and I didn’t think I’d make it,” he said. “It caught me off guard.”
Goodall said a lot of veterans will still serve the country even after they retire.
“Some take part in parades, they do honor guard, go to military events and support fellow veterans,” he said. “That’s what it’s about.”
Military service and community service are one in the same, Goodall said.
Jerry Rhoads served as a captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps during the Cold War and Vietnam War eras.
“I consider this to be one of the highest honors I’ve ever received,” he said. “The KVHOF bases its inductees on a lot of accomplishments beyond the military and I’m extremely honored to have been selected.”
Rhoads said there are plenty of distinguished veterans in Kentucky who deserve this honor.
“I’m flattered to be honored,” he said. “None of the veterans are doing it for the praise or recognition.”
Rhoads said he thinks veterans are not fully appreciated for all they do.
“This brings awareness to the public about how important veterans are and what a contribution they make to our community, state and country even after their service,” he said.
Glenn Skeens served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Gulf War.
“I feel humbled and I’m very appreciative to have been nominated,” he said. “It’s critical for the nation to recognize veterans during and after service and the contributions they make to the community.”
Skeens said it’s a generational responsibility to serve in the military.
“It’s a reminder to past, present and future veterans who have and will serve and the importance to the nation’s security,” he said.
KVHOF founder and executive director, H.B. Deatherage, said in a press release that Kentucky is home to more than 250,000 military veterans.
“I’m pleased to see so many nominations from around the commonwealth,” he said. “I hope people who know worthy candidates will submit applications to the hall of fame.”
An official KVHOF plaque with the inductee’s name will join earlier class plaques permanently displayed in the state capitol building.
The names of the Daviess County veterans will be added to the monument downtown on the east side of the Owensboro Convention Center.
According to the press release, KVHOF has honored more than 250 veterans from 53 Kentucky counties to date, and covers multiple conflicts and eras since World War I, representing the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
