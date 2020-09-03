Daviess Fiscal Court will consider five names during its 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, meeting for the new Confederate Monument Relocation Committee.
Each commissioner — George Wathen, Charlie Castlen and Mike Koger — submitted one name while Judge-Executive Al Mattingly has two nominees for approval.
Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Aug. 6 to establish a committee that would help provide options as to where to relocate the 120-year-old Confederate statue if it were to be removed from the courthouse lawn at Third and Frederica streets.
The statue, as with other Confederate monuments across the country, has been a point of controversy as racial tensions have escalated this year with the police-involved shootings of Black Americans.
Mattingly said he expects the committee to take suggestions from Daviess County residents and apply them to their discussions.
“My preference is that they bring us back viable options and that they listen and get the input from the community as to where a good location would be,” Mattingly said. “The other thing is that it has to be relocated in Daviess County and can’t be sent outside the county.”
Mattingly’s picks are Wesley Acton and Aloma Dew, who has also been proposed as the committee’s chair. Dew was also chair of the county’s 2015 Bicentennial committee.
“I chose Aloma simply because she is a professor and a historian,” Mattingly said. “And she has written a couple of books, along with her late husband Lee, regarding the history of Daviess County.”
Mattingly added that he knows Acton, a former public school teacher, from being a member of the Greenwood Cemetery board, which oversees the African-American cemetery on behalf of the county.
“He’s one of the nicest gentlemen I’ve ever known in my life,” Mattingly said.
Castlen’s choice is Anne Damron.
According to Castlen, Damron is someone he’s known for years and who didn’t express a strong feeling to keep or remove the statue.
Castlen described Damron’s approach as “more reflective and more thoughtful.”
“I think she’ll be a good person to be on the committee,” Castlen said. “… She did not ask me to be on the committee.”
Koger has submitted Tim Kline.
“He’s an Air Force veteran and an attorney,” Koger said. “I felt like he would be a good selection.”
And Wathen has chosen Kenny Barr for the committee.
Wathen said he had multiple people reach out to him who wanted to volunteer but it was Barr who he felt the most comfortable with in the end.
“He’s a good man; he does not have an agenda and he’s got an open mind,” Wathen said. “That’s why I put him on there.”
The statue committee will have up to six months to present options to Fiscal Court, which will make the final decision.
The statue committee’s meetings will also be open to the public but will likely be streamed online because of COVID-19 restrictions.
If the statue is removed, Mattingly said the county will not be footing the bill, which he estimates will be less than $10,000.
“There’s a private group that has approached me and said they would raise the funds necessary,” Mattingly said. “…They’re not involved; they don’t have a say and won’t have a vote. I think they understand this is one of those issues that there are a lot of people on both sides and it’s better not to use taxpayer dollars.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
