Hancock and McLean counties were in the red zone Thursday, according to the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new recommendations for counties in the red zone Thursday. Schools already use the statewide incidence rate map every Thursday to prepare COVID-19 plans for the upcoming week.
In a recent press release, Beshear said schools shouldn’t be the only organizations making use of the statewide metrics. Communities should, too.
Counties fall into the red zone — the highest rate of infection — if they report at least 25 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population. The metric is based on seven-day averaging.
Health officials consider a score of 25 to be a high level of infection.
On Thursday, McLean County’s incidence rate was 90, and Hancock County’s was 51.
Daviess, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties fell in the orange range, which means they reported more than 10 but less than 25 new cases per day per 100,000 population. Those counties had rates of 23, 20 and 19, respectively.
Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, said McLean and Hancock counties’ rates jumped recently due to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Also, both counties have lower populations.
For example, McLean County’s COVID-19 rate is calculated using a population of 9,207 residents, Horton said.
“That means 2.3 cases a day will put you in the red,” he said.
When it comes to nursing home outbreaks, Horton said it’s a common misconception that the state’s statistics are skewed and can be dismissed.
That’s not the case, he said.
“When you have a lot of spread in the community, that’s where the spread in long-term care facilities comes from,” Horton said.
He has watched that pattern — from the community to nursing homes — take place in other areas.
“The same thing happened in Henderson and Morganfield,” Horton said. “We’re seeing this pattern play out over and over again.”
Nursing home residents do not leave their facilities. However, employees go home every night. They interact with infected people, contract the virus and bring it back to their workplaces.
Regardless of reasons for being in the red zone, Horton said those counties still need to follow the state’s recommendations.
“There’s meaning behind those metrics,” he said.
Starting Monday and continuing through Nov. 8, residents who live in red-zone counties should:
• Work from home if possible.
• Reduce in-person shopping.
• Order take-out meals instead of dining at restaurants and bars.
• Patronize only those businesses that enforce mask mandates and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
• Don’t host or attend gatherings of any size.
• Avoid non-essential activities outside the house.
• Reduce overall activities and contacts.
Also, non-essential government offices in those counties should operate virtually.
Five of GRDHD’s seven counties — Henderson, Union, Webster, McLean and Hancock — were in the red zone Thursday. Therefore, Horton urged residents throughout the health department’s seven-county region to follow the stricter guidelines next week, whether their county was in the red or not.
Why?
Many residents of Daviess County work in Hancock County and vice versa, Horton said. People in McLean County may shop in Daviess or Henderson counties.
“Our communities are very interconnected,” he said. “We all should be talking about what we should do better over the next week or so.”
With the state’s COVID-19 cases surging, he said, it is everyone’s responsibility to help bring down the rate of infection.
“If you see a business not following the guidelines, don’t patronize them,” Horton said.
Employees and patrons can report noncompliant businesses at 1-833-KYSAFER.
Also, Horton encouraged people in leadership positions to do their part by setting good examples and asking others to follow recommended health guidelines, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
