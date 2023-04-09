Deputies with the Daviess County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the 500 block of Camden Circle at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a suspected drug overdose with CPR in progress.

Deputies, along with members of AMR Owensboro and Daviess County Fire, found two young adults suffering from an overdose associated with cocaine upon arrival.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

