Deputies with the Daviess County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the 500 block of Camden Circle at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a suspected drug overdose with CPR in progress.
Deputies, along with members of AMR Owensboro and Daviess County Fire, found two young adults suffering from an overdose associated with cocaine upon arrival.
One female subject was unresponsive, and CPR was being administered by someone on scene. A male subject was in and out of consciousness.
Both subjects were transported by AMR to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to receive further treatment.
While conducting an investigation, deputies were informed that another subject had been taken to OHRH in a personal vehicle. Two additional subjects arrived at OHRH in reference to a cocaine overdose, making five total subjects, ages 17-22, suffering from overdoses by cocaine.
Deputies discovered all subjects were connected. The deputies were informed by hospital staff that the cocaine was suspected to be laced with fentanyl.
All subjects are in stable condition and were being held at the hospital for further treatment Saturday. Nick Roby, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, said the department is following up with all leads about where the cocaine came from.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said DCSO is seeing a rise in drugs laced with fentanyl.
“We used to mostly see meth, but those days are over,” he said. “Now we’re seeing everything from meth, heroine, cocaine and marijuana. It’s becoming more frequent that we see other drugs laced with fentanyl now.”
Youngman said because of the Good Samaritan Law, none of the subjects who overdosed or reported the incident will be prosecuted.
“We encourage people to come forward,” he said, “and moving forward in the investigation, we will be focused on where the cocaine came from.”
With fentanyl, Youngman said a medical emergency could happen within a few minutes of ingestion.
“If anyone does drugs, now would be a good time to stop,” he said. “You never know what could be laced.”
Youngman said after conversations with deputies on the scene and the parents of the subjects, there was no knowledge of the cocaine being laced with fentanyl.
Anyone with further information can contact DCSO at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
