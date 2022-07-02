Owensboro Public Schools Board will have two open seats this fall with five candidates on the ballot looking to fill the vacancies.
Four of the five candidates are new to the school board race while Dr. Jeremy Luckett is the only incumbent on the Nov. 8 ticket.
Ray Westerfield, 64, will be one of the first-time board candidates. Westerfield served 26 years in the United States Army. He attended a carpenter trade school for four years and did three years for air conditioner technology.
Westerfield’s decision to run was inspired by his belief that parents should have the right to be heard when it comes to their children’s education.
“(I am for) not teaching anything that would prejudice students against each other,” he said. “No sexual education in our elementary schools to include some books that may be in the school library.”
He supports an open dialogue with parents, the board and staff on any issue or concern there might be.
“I will always be looking for ways to save taxpayers money without hurting the education level,” he said.
Luckett, 40, has served on the OPS board for four years and is the only sitting member seeking reelection in November.
Luckett received a bachelor of science in agricultural biotechnology and a master of science in health administration with a doctorate in medicine. He also serves as a representative on the Kentucky School Board Association board.
Deciding to attempt to keep his spot on the board, Luckett said he is excited about what the district has been working on the last four years.
“We have navigated unprecedented challenges between the pandemic and a new superintendent,” he said.
Luckett said the current board members have been working on the vision for the schools that will hopefully set up the students and the district for success over the next four years.
“I am a big proponent of keeping kids in schools and making sure we got them back into school when they were schooling from home,” he said. “We are making up for learning loss during the pandemic.”
He is passionate about the arts, which is a big part of why he wanted to be on the board, because he said OPS emphasizes arts and education.
“It’s important to get all members of the community involved and to find better ways to collaborate with the community and parents,” he said. “We have done some work there but we need to do a better job of communicating to parents.”
Ashley Kirtley Johnson, 46, received a bachelor of science in chemistry from Agnes Scott College and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Kentucky.
She is passionate about public education and that is what led her to run for a seat on the OPS board.
“Public schools allow all students to get a good education,” she said. “I find myself reading books on education and it is just something that is really important.”
Johnson has three children at all education levels within Owensboro. She graduated from Daviess County High School herself and said she feels called to do this.
“Having a rigorous education system is important,” she said. “Having higher standards challenges students to be better and grow more. Academic excellence is strived for in OPS.”
She said that OPS has an “awesome” arts program, but thinks that there needs to be more focus on the academic excellence throughout the district.
“I am coming into this without an agenda,” she said. “It’s important for a position like this to be reasonable and thoughtful while working well with others. I don’t see any changes that need to be made but I would have the time and skill set to be a good board member.”
Kenith “Kenny” Riley, 55, attended Owensboro Community & Technical College for a degree in business administration before attending the police academy.
“After talking with community members and Michael Johnson, a community leader, they all said it would be good for me to run with the views and ideas I have,” Riley said.
Riley served 32 years as a deputy sheriff before retiring. He now works as a federal court security officer.
“Safe schools and continuing quality education are important to me,” he said. “Parents shouldn’t have to worry about if their child will come home at night.”
If elected, Riley said he could make reoccurring visits to the schools in the district, talk with teachers and administration about their concerns and add parental input. He also said he would work closely with law enforcement to make the schools as safe as possible.
Teresa Cook, 44, attended a community college in California before giving birth to her son and moving to Kentucky. While in California, she was majoring in education and had a minor in Spanish.
“I attended OCTC for a few classes here and here but never got my degree,” she said. “I was a young single mom, living thousands of miles from my family.”
Having four children, two of which are high school graduates, Cook said she has always had an opinion about her children’s education and everyone involved.
“I was asked to consider running for the board by a friend and received positive feedback from people I know in the school system when I told them I was thinking about it,” she said. “I was also encouraged by my boyfriend, my mom and my kids to see what it was about.”
Cook said she wants to help create, nurture and make improvements to the current environment to help students and their teachers want to go to school.
“I always loved school. I hated to miss days because I was afraid I’d miss something cool,” she said. “I never wanted to ditch and loved most of my teachers my entire school career.”
Another issue Cook wants to address if elected is safety in school buildings.
“I didn’t graduate from OPS schools but I feel like an honorary alumni and I’m part of a very proud Red Devil family,” she said. “I’d like to see more pride and commitment to excellence from more people in the future. ... I believe it’s more about making a school a place people want to go and want to return to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.