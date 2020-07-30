I saw pictures on Facebook a few weeks ago of people picking blackberries.
They reminded me of the times in the late 1950s and early 1960s when my brother and I tried to make some extra money by picking blackberries in the field across the highway and down a gravel road from our house.
Why, folks in town would pay around 50 cents a bucket for those things.
Of course, the dang buckets held a lot of berries.
But 50 cents was real money back then.
Now, picking blackberries — if you’ve never done it — is not easy work.
To get to the berries, you have to get through all those briars that catch on your clothes and hook into your skin.
And blackberries are guarded by an entire army of chiggers just waiting for some fool to come along and offer them a home.
Now, you can’t see chiggers.
But you can feel them.
For days.
And snakes love blackberry patches.
They love to crawl up under berry briars and take a nap until some boys come along trying to make a buck picking berries.
They wait till you’ve waded right into the midst of all those briars.
And then, they hiss.
And berries go flying.
This particular field where we picked was also home to a bull.
A big bull.
He wasn’t particularly mean.
He’d just sneak up in those briars and snort real loud.
And we’d yell, throw our buckets and head for home.
And there were pigs in this particular field.
No, let me rephrase that.
There were hogs in this field.
Big mean hogs.
And they’d hide up in those briars, waiting for us to get back up there in the middle reaching for a fat ol’ berry.
And then they’d grunt real loud and, yeah, berries would go flying.
We’d spend all day in that hot ol’ berry patch and be lucky to have 50 cents worth of berries left in our buckets by the time we got home.
But hey, 50 cents was a lot of money back then.
