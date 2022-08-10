City public events Director Tim Ross updated city commissioners Tuesday on preparations for the upcoming Owensboro HydroFair, saying more than 50 teams are anticipated to compete, including a team from New Zealand.
“We start loading-in in about eight days,” Ross said. “I’m excited to have the boats back again on the water.”
The city signed a $92,727 contract with American HydroPlane Events LLC in February to bring the event back to the riverfront for a second year. The first HydroFair was plagued by high water, which caused racing to be canceled on the first day and delayed on the second.
Ross told commissioners the river is expected to be conducive to racing during the event, which is Aug. 19-21.
“Despite all the rain we’ve had, they’re still projecting the river to drop a little bit over the next 10 days, which would be great,” Ross said.
The first day will include practices, and racing is scheduled to begin Saturday Aug. 20 and run through Sunday. Practices Friday will begin at noon. Race times Saturday and Sunday are from 10 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m.
Ross said “six different classes of hydroplanes will be participating.”
This year’s event will include two championships, the North American Hydroplane Association’s North American Championship and the American Power Boat Association’s Grand Prix Nationals race.
The river will be closed to pleasure boats all three days from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the English Park boat ramp will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 18 and through the weekend.
Reserve seats are available at the Owensboro Convention Center. After the meeting, Ross said “I know there are seats available” for the event at the convention center.
“I know on our social media pages, interest is higher than it was last year,” he said.
Commissioners also heard from Owensboro Fire Department Capt. Bobby Grant about emergency planning for the event. Grant said the plan was worked on over a period of months by multiple agencies involved in the event and includes provisions for traffic, communications, medical response, hazardous materials and risk assessment.
Other agencies involved include Daviess County Emergency Management, Spencer County Emergency Management, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Daviess County Search and Rescue, Henderson Fire Department Dive Rescue, Owensboro Police Department, Owensboro Health, volunteer fire departments from Indiana and the Coast Guard.
“We have developed these partnerships, and they have become good friends and good stewards of our time,” Grant said.
Multiple rescue boats will be on the river during the event, while fire rescue vehicles and AMR will be stationed at English Park, Grant said. Ross said he was thankful for the level of preparation and planning by the various agencies and thanked OFD for leading the effort.
“When we do events of this magnitude on the river, it takes a lot of training and a lot of planning,” Ross said, and OFD “has done a tremendous job building relationships” with other agencies.
“Thank goodness we haven’t had to use them for major issues” during a public event on the river, he said. But “they’ve got a great plan in place, so if there is a major issue, they can handle it.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
