The American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole is coming July 25-29 to the Owensboro Convention Center.
And they’re expecting 800 players from nearly all of the 50 states.
But the ACO has a smaller tournament at the convention center Friday and Saturday that has attracted 565 players from 17 states — from North Dakota down to Florida.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “Having this many at the Major is a really good indicator that the Worlds in July is going to be a record as well.”
The ACO defines Majors as one of “the main cornhole tournaments of the season, where everybody can play, with an opportunity for everybody to win.”
The doors open at 8:30 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
Competition is expected to continue into the early-evening hours both days.
The organization held its world championships here in July 2017, bringing 380 players from 27 states to town.
That’s fewer people than are expected this weekend.
“Owensboro has become like a second home for our organization,” Frank Geers, ACO president, said in a news release. “It’s welcoming, easy to work with and located right in the middle of the United States, making it the perfect place to hold a world championship.”
The organization was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Milford, Ohio, near Cincinnati.
Mark Calitri, president of the CVB, said in October when the world championship was announced, “It’s going to fill up our hotels, put money into our restaurants and, since the tournament is streamed, will serve as great exposure for our city.”
Cornhole is described as a “lawn game in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the platform scores one point. Play continues until a team or player reaches the score of 21.”
It’s similar to horseshoes and washer pitching.
