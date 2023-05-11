Owensboro Community & Technical College kicked off its two-night graduation celebrations Wednesday at the RiverPark Center for students earning certificates, diplomas and associate in applied science degrees.
Across the two-day period, OCTC will award 1,222 credentials to 522 graduates.
Stacey Davey, 47, is originally from Florida and graduated from OCTC on Wednesday with a degree in networking through computer information technology.
“After a divorce, I was talking to a friend online that was from Owensboro,” he said. “She and I got closer and eventually we fell in love, and I moved up here in August 2019.”
Davey said the two had a five-year plan and were expecting a baby together that was due to be born Dec. 25, 2019.
“On Dec. 3, 2019, they both passed away suddenly,” he said. “Then COVID hit, and I was not in a great place. I lost my job.”
After attending therapy, Davey received the help of some family members who encouraged him to go back to school.
“That was the plan anyway, so I came to OCTC,” he said. “My first semester I ended up on academic probation. This semester I’m going to be on the President’s List.”
Being able to graduate has given Davey a “tremendous boost in confidence.”
“It allows me to further my career in IT, which I’ve been doing for 14 years,” he said. “I was stagnant and wasn’t going anywhere further. Now I have the ability to move further in my career. I didn’t have that opportunity a few years ago.”
Davey said he likes IT because it allows him to solve problems that others are not able to.
“I enjoy a good mystery, and I like it when people come to me and ask to solve a problem,” he said. “I’m able to help people, and I enjoy working with people.”
For other non-traditional students, Davey said to not let excuses stand in the way.
“I had dozens of excuses and reasons why I couldn’t and shouldn’t,” he said. “Eventually I bit the bullet and did it. I’m definitely much better for doing it.”
Megan Salentine, 36, graduated with an associate of applied science in business administration.
“I’m part of the GO Careers (program) through US Bank,” she said. “US Bank is my employer, and they offer the classes at a nice cost.”
As a Wisconsin resident, Salentine took the distance learning route. She drove from Wisconsin for the ceremony.
“It was important to me that my children, ages nine, five and four, were able to come and watch me walk across the stage,” she said. “It’s been 18 months of, ‘Mommy can’t do this, mommy has homework,’ so it was important to me that they saw it and experience it with me.”
Salentine said obtaining a degree is something she wanted to prove to herself that she could do.
“It shows me that my past lack of effort after high school and couple of attempts of college was just where I was at my life then,” she said. “I had to do something for my kids, to be better, and this has helped me get there.”
Nineteen-year-olds Niyari Brown and Alayshia Smoot graduated from Owensboro High School and began attending OCTC to become certified medical technicians (CMT) in phlebotomy.
“I came straight out of high school,” Brown said. “I got into the CMT program, but this isn’t the last stop for me because I want to go into nursing as well. I’m in school (at OCTC) right now for that.”
Smoot said she had already attended a semester of college after high school before deciding she wanted to go into the CMT program.
“After this, I am going back to OCTC for nursing,” she said.
Brown and Smoot said they chose to go through the CMT program to help get them where they want to be in their nursing paths.
“I wanted to get my foot in the door and have options to choose from,” Smoot said. “I knew nursing was my biggest goal, which helped a lot.”
Brown said OCTC is a good school to attend.
“For people that want to go to school, even if it’s just to get a certificate, you should most definitely do it,” she said.
Smoot said community colleges like OCTC can be just as rewarding to attend as larger universities.
“At OCTC, you’re going to get the exact same education, but for so much cheaper,” she said. “It’s worth it to stay in your hometown to be able to do things with your family that you can’t do out of town.”
Tonya Phelps, 30, delivered the student address during Wednesday’s ceremony and graduated with an associates of applied science in nursing.
Phelps said she began nursing school and became pregnant with her oldest daughter during the program.
“I took a break and decided to go back eight years later because I figured either way I would be 30, so I might as well be 30 with a degree,” she said.
After being accepted, Phelps said the OCTC faculty helped her get to where she needed to be to attend college again.
“I got back in and I tried my hardest to stay focused on school,” she said. “As a mom and a wife, you miss a lot being in nursing school, but I buckled down and tried to see the end goal, and here I am today.”
Earning a degree took a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice, Phelps said.
“I really learned that what you put into it, you get out of it,” she said. “I”m going to be able to serve my community and give back, and it’s an example to my girls that it’s important to pursue your goals no matter what happens to you.”
Phelps said she hopes she can be an example to other mothers who are considering going back to school or are in school.
To her fellow graduates, Phelps said the event provided them something to stand on.
“You make whatever kind of impact you want with the degree you receive,” she said. “Take your degree, knowledge and career and make something positive out of it. If you want to see change, you have to be the change.”
OCTC President Scott Williams said the college is proud of all of its graduates.
“For many, they are first-generation college students, and it’s a monumental moment for them and their families,” he said. “We’re excited because they now have the skills and characteristics they need to be successful in their careers, and they will have a tremendous impact on our community.”
The second night of OCTC graduation is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the RiverPark Center.
Students earning an associates in arts, fine arts, science and the veterinary technology program will accept their degrees. The student speaker will be Ella Fogle, an early college candidate for graduation.
