The Green River District Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region between March 28 through April 3.
Of those cases, 21 were in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 25 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, three in Ohio County, two in Union County and one in Webster County.
GRDHD also reported six COVID-19 deaths during the period.
The average number of new cases in the district is eight a day.
As of Monday, the incidence rate in Daviess County was reported at 2.4 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
All seven counties now sit below a critical rate of spread, which is anything at or more than 25.
