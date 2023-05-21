Owensboro Innovation Academy graduates said their goodbyes to each other and to staff Saturday as 56 seniors gathered at Owensboro Christian Church for commencement ceremonies.
Hope DiGiorgio said she was excited for graduation and feels ready for what’s to come next.
“I feel that my studies and teachers have prepared me for my future and what I want from my life,” she said.
DiGiorgio plans on attending Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall to major in health science and minor in psychology to become a physician’s assistant.
She also plans to obtain a masters degree following her undergraduate studies.
“OIA has given me so many great opportunities,” she said. “My first two years in high school I was taking good classes with a lot of group projects, which taught me how to work in a group and collaborate with others.”
DiGiorgio completed her associates degree through Owensboro Community & Technical College.
“I’m excited to attend KWC since I have already completed two years of college,” she said. “I feel more prepared now.”
Despite still being in high school while attending OCTC, DiGiorgio felt it was the best path for her.
“The workload at OIA helped me to achieve success at OCTC,” she said. “OCTC was rigorous considering I was still in high school, but it is doable with the right work ethic.”
DiGiorgio said she is going to miss the support from her teachers at OIA and all of the friends she has made and time spent with them.
“I will miss OIA, but I was happy to attend and be in that environment,” she said. “I had bad social anxiety going into OIA, but the family-like atmosphere helped me come out of my shell and be who I am today.”
Michael Gray said he is excited to see where all the “prep work” completed in high school takes him. He said he has fond memories he will carry with him.
“I probably remember (Allen) Hunley’s physics class the best,” he said. “We did all kinds of projects like making a solar oven and Christmas lights display, and we went over the top on many of them.”
The tight-knit community of OIA is what Gray said he will miss the most.
“There’s only 50-something of us in this class and being able to look at everyone’s face and know who they are and what they do, I’m going to miss that,” he said.
Gray will attend Murray State University on a full-ride to major in engineering and physics on the electrical and advanced physics track.
“I’m definitely excited to get back into taking physics classes and meet new people,” he said.
Jordyn Phillips was feeling excited for graduation, but was also nervous about the event.
“It’s a big step in your life, and I’m about to go to college and leave my family, and I only know a few people at college,” she said. “It’s really nerve-wracking, and there’s going to be more responsibility on me, and I don’t know if I’m ready, but a lot of people in my life are telling me I’ll be okay.”
The relationships made with OIA teachers and staff is something Phillips said she is going to cherish.
“When you get to know them, they become like your best friend,” she said. “There’s one specific teacher, (Anne) Webb, she’s like my third mother. The relationships with them are so amazing, and they’re so helpful.”
In the fall, Phillips will attend the University of Louisville to major in psychology and women’s equity.
“I want to help women in the mental health field,” she said. “I really want to make the world a better place.”
Even though she is leaving her family, Phillips said beginning college will help her find her individualism.
“I’ll be able to find myself outside of my family and as an adult,” she said.
