The test to stay programs that have been in use in Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic Schools have been a success, school officials report, amounting to nearly 10,000 in-person school days saved since the beginning of the school year.
According to statistics released by Ethos Laboratories — the northern Kentucky company contracted to perform the tests in each school building — 6,000 COVID-19 tests were performed within Daviess County Public Schools from the beginning of the school year until now. Within Owensboro Public Schools, 2,340 tests have been performed this school year, and there have been 1,048 tests performed within Owensboro Catholic Schools so far this school year.
Test to stay was approved by state lawmakers last fall. They approved millions of dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief, with a stated priority that some of the money be earmarked for COVID testing at schools.
Test to stay allows students who are not showing COVID symptoms to remain in school after a possible exposure by taking a COVID test.
For example, if a student came into contact with someone who tested positive, they have the opportunity to be tested each morning when they arrive at school. As long as they have a negative test, they can stay at school. Families and staff members were given the option to opt into the program.
Chrystal Dunn, field operations manager with Ethos Labs, said the goal with the program is to keep students in school as much as possible. She has students enrolled into DCPS, and witnessed first hand how difficult virtual and remote learning can be for students.
“Some students did well, and others did not,” she said. “I think the greatest aspect of this program is it has kept kids in school, so they have that opportunity for in-person learning.”
Wendi Kozel, DCPS district health coordinator, said she sees no need to end the program.
Of all the tests performed on students and staff in the district, more than 2,600 resulted in positives, she said.
“That’s 2,100 student positives and about 535 staff positives that we were able to catch,” she said.
She also said having Ethos Labs in school buildings and providing parents the opportunity to have their kids tested as school has been a game changer. Families not having to worry with hours-long wait times to be tested in doctor’s clinics, and having immediate results have been especially helpful.
The tests administered weren’t done in an invasive way, either. The rapid antigen test doesn’t have to be taken from deep in the sinus cavity, so students and staff liked that aspect, she said.
“We didn’t want it to be painful or traumatic in any way,” she said. “This has been such a success. It’s a nice peace of mind.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
