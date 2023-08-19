An investigation that began when an unexpected food order was delivered to the Holbrook Judicial Center Wednesday resulted in six people being charged for conspiring to traffic drugs out of a local restaurant.

Daviess County sheriff’s deputies made five arrests Thursday in the investigation. An additional suspect, who was on trial his week on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, was charged Friday morning.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.