An investigation that began when an unexpected food order was delivered to the Holbrook Judicial Center Wednesday resulted in six people being charged for conspiring to traffic drugs out of a local restaurant.
Daviess County sheriff’s deputies made five arrests Thursday in the investigation. An additional suspect, who was on trial his week on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, was charged Friday morning.
Daviess County Sheriff’ Brad Youngman said the incident began Wednesday, when a woman came to the judicial center with a lunch delivery for Harold D. Sanders Jr.
Sanders, 34, was on trial for stabbing Owensboro Police Department officer Austin Esther in the face during an arrest, and was convicted Thursday on a lesser charge of third-degree assault, and being a persistent felony offender.
The food was delivered to the fourth floor of the judicial center, where a member of the Circuit Court staff became suspicious of the unusual delivery. Youngman said the staff member called court security, who searched the bag and found a glove with suspected drugs inside.
Captain Jeff Payne, head of the sheriff’s office’s investigations division, said the drugs are suspected of being Suboxone strips. Suboxone is the the brand name of Buprenophrine, which is used to treat opioid addiction. The drugs were sent to the Kentucky State Police lab for analysis.
The person who delivered the food was questioned by detectives, and that she had been asked to pick up the order from Dee’s Diner and deliver it to Sanders. The woman, who was not named, was not charged in the incident.
“We truly believe she didn’t know,” Youngman said. “She was just asked to pick up the food.”
Detectives believe the food order was called in to the restaurant Tuesday by Matthew S. Fullerton, 21, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard. Fullterton, who has been in jail since December, allegedly placed the food order with this mother, Jennifer Fullerton, 44, also of Arlington Park Boulevard, who worked at the restaurant.
“There was a system, if someone from the jail called and placed an order under a certain name, that was a tip-off” to place drugs in the order, Youngman said. Both Jennifer Fullerton and Timothy D. Fullerton, Jr., 24, who also lived at the Arlington Park residence, both worked at the restaurant.
Eric P. Burroughs, 34, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane, called the driver from jail Wednesday and arranged for the woman to pick up the food and deliver it to Sanders at jail.
“During the investigation, some suspects were more cooperative than others,” Youngman said. “They told us it wasn’t the first time it happened.
“I believe the overall intent was to get drugs into the detention center,” Youngman said.
The restaurant management assisted detectives with the investigation.
“The owners at Dee’s have been extremely cooperative, and they let us look around,” Payne said. No drugs were found at the restaurant.
“There’s no evidence that Dee’s (management) has been involved,” Payne said.
Burroughs, Jennifer Fullerton, Matthew Fullerton, Timothy Fullerton Jr. and Timothy D. Fullerton Sr., 44, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive, were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Timothy Fullerton Sr. also previously worked at Dee’s Diner, Youngman said.
Sanders was also charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree trafficking on Friday. The charge is a class D felony.
The incident is under investigation.
“There will probably be more charges,” Youngman said. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
