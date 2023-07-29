The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 65th annual Parade of Homes returns Saturday and Sunday — and again on Aug. 5-6.
Richard Stallings, executive director of the HBAO, said this year’s Parade will feature 10 homes — the lowest number in decades.
He said the homes constructed by six builders will be in nine different neighborhoods, including two — Pebblewood and the The Preserve — which have not been featured before.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Stallings said there are many reasons why people attend the Parade.
“It’s like with tires,” he said. “You’re not in the market for tires until you are. It’s that way with homes. People find themselves needing larger homes or smaller homes or more workspace. So, it’s good to see what’s out there.”
Stallings said many people come to the Parade to look for ways to improve their homes.
“There are always new innovations to see,” he said. “And it’s social. You get to see people you know and talk to custom builders.”
Stallings said a couple of homes in the Parade are available to buy.
And there are custom homes that people can get a look at, he said.
The association is changing its name to the Green River Building Industry Association and adding Henderson and Union counties to its territory, which already includes Hancock, Ohio and McLean.
Stallings said the Parade will likely include houses in those counties in the future.
There is no charge to tour the homes.
The Parade’s roots date back to Oct. 11, 1959, when the Home Builders Association introduced the concept to the community in an effort to stimulate home buying.
There was only one home that year, and it was built by a committee.
Last year, there were 12 homes.
The record was 29 in 2007, just before the Great Recession hit.
In some years, more than 2,000 people have visited some of the homes over the two weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.