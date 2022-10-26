Seven candidates are competing to be the city’s decision makers in the race for four seats on the Owensboro City Commission.
The race is nonpartisan, and the four candidates with the highest vote totals will make up the new commission in January. The candidates were asked about their priorities, concerns and how their experiences have prepared them for office.
The candidates are listed alphabetically.
Mark CastlenCastlen, 62, said he first ran for office to address flooding issues in the York neighborhoods. The city allocated $5 million earlier this year to drainage improvements to the York area.
“That was one of the promises I made, and I feel I’m on target to keep it,” he said.
In a second term, Castlen said he wants to focus on planning future infrastructure improvements.
“I feel we’ve taken a (path) of being reactive instead of proactive when it comes to infrastructure,” he said, adding that infrastructure improvements should be planned years in advance.
“I would like to see us review them more and start saving,” rather than having to face a large repair all at once.
On economic development, the city needs to “work with surrounding counties to recruit business,” he said.
Castlen said he is also interested in forming an “inclusion group” of people from the city’s Black, Latino, LGBTQ, Afghan and other communities that would meet and work on issues of diversity.
“It’s something I would like to get more out in the open, instead of being behind closed doors,” he said.
“I’ll try to keep our taxes down,” Castlen said.
The city has several projects in the works, including a transient boat dock and indoor sports complex. Castlen said he supports less spending in the next term. Castlen said he opposed the boat dock, which is expected to cost $9.5 million.
“I feel it’s time we go into a holding pattern on spending, and if we have to spend, spend on infrastructure,” he said.
Castlen said getting seniors a new senior center remains a goal.
“It’s something we really need,” he said. The goal is to “have a facility the seniors will be proud to go to.”
Castlen said he has been involved in community groups and has worked to stay accessible to residents.
“I think the majority of people know where I stand on issues and what I’m trying to do,” he said, “and I think the majority appreciates that.”
Deborah FillmanFilllman is the former executive director of the Green River District Health Department and is currently director of development for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“The health department prepared me” for running for City Commission, Fillman said. “I was working with tax revenue and large budgets. I felt we were stewards of tax dollars. The programs we produced for the community, we needed to be efficient with that dollar.”
Fillman said at the health department, she worked with multiple organizations and groups to accomplish goals and she knows how to collaborate.
“I’m very good at getting the right people in the room,” she said.
Economic development should be a constant focus of the commission, Fillman said, and the city should build on its self-designation as the “bluegrass capital of the world” by recruiting businesses “that have a connection with the bluegrass industry.
“It is not unusual for (visitors) from other countries to be in our museum every week.”
The city should continue to make downtown a “bright star,” and she said officials need to continue creating opportunities for young professionals who left the city to return.
The city’s economic development efforts should include supporting small businesses as well as recruiting industries, and tourism, Fillman said.
Economic development “is something that has to be worked on all the time,” she said. “I think my biggest concern is that we become complacent.”
For example, with the “bluegrass capital of the world” designation, “let’s capitalize on that,” she said.
Fillman said she would partner with other agencies on projects.
“I would love to see the city and county work together,” she said. “I think that would help maximize resources.”
Fillman, who was one of the founding members of Impact 100, said of the existing, all-male commission: “I really respect all those individuals, but clearly we need to have some diversity in leadership.”
Bob GlennGlenn was a city commissioner between 2012 and 2108, when he ran for state office. Glenn was reelected to the commission in 2020.
Glenn said, during his time as commissioner, the city has worked to expand existing businesses and bring companies such as Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Bell Bank to Owensboro.
“I think our biggest success has been the work we’ve done in economic development and bringing jobs here,” he said. “Our community has grown, our population has grown.”
The city’s economy “weathered COVID,” Glenn said. “We managed to get through that without having a mass recession and high unemployment.”
Glenn said “another thing I’m proud of is saving Cravens Pool.” The city will remodel and expand Cravens Pool, which has been closed since 2020, with $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Glenn said a priority in a new term would include finishing the third downtown hotel, which is being built by Riverfront Brio, an affiliate of Gulfstream Commercial Services.
“We need to look at diversifying the number of players we have investing in downtown,” Glenn said.
Glenn said he wants to help the police and fire departments retain members. “We need to look for innovative ways to attract and retain police and fire candidates,” and other city employees, he said.
Glenn said some future issues include the long-term outlook for the Owensboro Sportscenter and the Owensboro Police Department building on Ninth Street. With the Sportscenter, “we need to look at it now, (rather) than waiting for a crisis,” he said.
The community has other needs where City Hall could play a role, such as helping expand access to daycare, healthcare and educational opportunities, he said.
Glenn said the commission’s decision to build the transient boat dock “will see benefits down the road.” He said he supports a new senior center, growing the parks and neighborhood alliances and getting more people living downtown.
“I’m optimistic and upbeat for where our community is, but we need to keep our eyes on the prize,” Glenn said.
Larry MaglingerMaglinger received the most votes in 2020, making him the city’s mayor pro tem. Maglinger is completing his second term on the commission.
“I want to continue the progress we’ve made,” Maglinger said. “I think we have made a whole lot of progress.”
Maglinger said commissioners are working on projects for the future “that are too early to talk about.”
“I’m talking projects that would include jobs,” he said.
As commissioner, Maglinger said he would “continue to support the firefighters and police and first responders — all the city agencies that provide services to make Owensboro a great place to live.”
Maglinger, 72, said he started his first company, a recording studio and record label, at age 18.
“The city is a big business, and I want to continue moving the city forward and keeping it financially strong,” he said. “An important aspect of being a city commissioner is knowing what questions to ask and knowing the issues and what’s going on.”
Maglinger said he would work to support city employees without raising taxes.
“This last year, we added over $2.4 million to our general fund without raising taxes,” he said. “Over the last 12 months, businesses have committed to invest over $75 million that will create over 250 jobs.
More from this section
“I have been involved in having to keep the finances in check. Knowing how to read a financial statement is a big deal.”
Some concerns going into the new year include helping the city’s homeless population and improving infrastructure.
“Crime is a concern, and I think the state could help us out if they would changes those laws that are letting a lot of offenders out,” Maglinger said.
The work city officials have done to improve quality of life has spurred economic development, Maglinger said.
“It has a lot to do with what commissions have done in the past and are doing now to make the community a place (people) want to invest and be a part of,” he said. “You would like to make everybody happy, but that is not realistic. You have to look at decisions that you believe in for the future.”
Robert Morris
Morris, a former homebuilder who now works for Brewco Mobile Marking, is making his first run for Owensboro City Commission.
“I love local politics,” Morris saiid. “I don’t want (the city) to keep having lateral movement. I want to see us moving forward.”
Morris said the city needs welcome signs on the roadways leading into Owensboro and should focus attention there as opposed to on a transient boat dock.
“I’m not as interested in a boat dock,” he said. “The approach to the city is not from the river. The approach is the north, south, east and west.
“The approaches to the city should be inviting.”
Morris said the city needs more developers on major projects.
“The city office, they only use one LLC,” Morris said. “I won’t do that. I want to see at least three bids” on projects.
Referring to the Home2 Suites By Hilton being built downtown by Riverfront Brio, an affiliate of Gulfstream Commercial Services, Morris said “the hotel was supposed to be built four to five years ago, and look at it.”
Officials broke ground in June 2019.
“I’m all for capitalism and them getting business, but there’s enough business to go around,” Morris said.
Morris said he supports more diversity throughout city government, departments and agencies, and he supports both a juvenile curfew and a fairness ordinance protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
Morris said he supports the plan for the Owensboro Family YMCA to expand its facility, creating separate space for a new senior center. On economic development, the city should embrace what it is known for, Morris said.
“If you’re going to grow without an outer loop, you have to grow up. You have to hitch your wagon to ‘beer, bluegrass and barbecue,’ ” he said. “You have to embrace your small, medium and large businesses.”
Morris said business travels have exposed him to ideas from other cities that could be used in Owensboro.
“I have probably been in every major city in this nation,” he said. “I have picked up ideas I think would be very workable.”
Jeff Sanford
Sanford, who has been a member of the city commission for five terms, said the city is facing challenges that will require community action.
City Hall could be part of that, by bringing organizations together to address issues such as crime and homelessness, he said.
“Through the pandemic, homelessness has gotten worse, mental health (disorders have) gotten worse and drug abuse has gotten worse,” Sanford said.
The community needs to make drug dealers “unwelcome,” Sanford said. City commissioners have addressed crime by increasing salaries for police officers, but there is more to be done, he said.
“A safe community is priority number one,” Sanford said.
The city’s investment in infrastructure has helped attract business development, Sanford said.
“You have to grow within your means,” he said. “The reason (Big Rivers) chose us is because something is going on, and they wanted to be a part of it.
“We are moving in the right direction. We have to keep moving in a direction we can afford.”
Sanford said City Hall and Daviess Fiscal Court need to collaborate on economic development, such as on finding suitable sites for new companies.
“When we work on things together, we get better results,” he said.
Sanford said the current commission assisted nonprofit groups and businesses that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We helped the restaurants when they were struggling,” he said. “We pulled together money to help nonprofits, to get them through those times.”
Sanford said his time in city government has helped him advance city priorities.
“”When I think back to my first election, my experience level is far beyond where I started,” he said. “I know who to contact, and I understand the finances.”
Sanford said he tries to spend city funds wisely. “I know my instincts on tax dollars — using those tax dollars to get future returns is what I look for.”
Sanford said, “I grew up here. I see the potential of what we have to offer here. We have a ton of potential.”
Pam Smith-Wright
Smith-Wright served five terms as a city commissioner before running for mayor in 2020. Smith-Wright said during her time, the commission took steps to revitalize downtown that have brought new businesses and opportunity to the city.
“When I was commissioner, everything downtown came to be,” including the Convention Center, the Holiday Inn Riverfront and the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Owensboro Waterfront, she said. The city also did revitalization projects in neighborhoods like Mechanicsville, Smith-Wright said.
“I enjoyed my time as a city commissioner,” she said. “I felt I brought new ideas to the commission.”
Smith-Wright said the commission “should reflect the whole community.”
“Even though all the people who are on the commission are friends of mine, I feel we don’t have representation of the entire city,” she said. “At one point, we have some minorities on there with Rev. (R.L.) McFarland and Olive Burroughs, and all of the sudden, we went back 50 years.
“I don’t mean there’s anything wrong with that, but I don’t see how that is any kind of reflection of who our community is.”
When making decisions for the city, Smith-Wright said she listened to people and what their needs or concerns were.
“I put myself in people’s positions,” she said. “You are never going to please every single person in this community, (but) what I do is see what the majority of people would want or like and go that way.”
Smith-Wright said she considers all citizens’ perspectives when weighing issues.
“When you’re talking about our city, we are not like larger cities that have precincts,” she said. “We represent that entire city. You have to look at what the entire city wants.”
Smith-Wright, if elected, said she would work for a new senior center, if the issue hasn’t been resolved by January. “That is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Smith-Wright said, “I just want people to know I bring to the table experience” in city government. “I have been there, and I know what it takes to get things done in this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.