One great thing working for a college, you are surrounded by lots of really bright people who know lots of really cool things.
Useful things, informative things, things you wouldn’t know about if it were for gatherings around the lunch table when the gossip ran out.
One day we had moved on from solving the problems of the world to solving the problems of advising on campus, or some such thing, when my pal, Al, brought up the Pereto Principle. You might have heard it called the 80/20 rule.
It has its roots in business and economics, and it goes like this.
Eighty percent of a company’s sales come from the same 20% of customers. Or, 80% of sales are generated by 20% of sales reps. Twenty percent of defects in a product generate 80% of complaints.
You can do this all day.
There is a fancy formula to go along with the principle, but it is surprisingly accurate without all the fuss of figuring. While it isn’t always exact, it is close enough to be useful in business, and also in everyday life.
For example, we cook only 20% of the meals we have in our repertoire 80% of the time.
We wear the same 20% of our clothes 80% of the time. We argue, 80% of the time, about the same 20% of issues. Eighty percent of the collection on a Sunday morning was given by 20% of the congregation.
And only 20% of the entire membership of any church makes up the congregation on any given Sunday. We have nice streets and roads in town, but you probably only routinely drive on 20% of them.
You can do this all day, too. You’ve already started thinking about it, haven’t you?
So, as I cast about for ways to think about this COVID-19, I will use the Pereto Principle to think through my efforts to maximize results.
My first challenge, as it is for most of us, is to figure out a way to stay safe that allows for getting out of the house. We already know three big ones — social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing. Other things include carrying wipes everywhere you go, washing down groceries and Amazon packages, changing clothes immediately after coming in.
Yeah, I’m not going to do that. Changing clothes, I mean. If I worked in a hospital or high risk environment, you bet I would. But I don’t, and it isn’t going to be in my 20% effort.
Not wiping packages, either. Tossing a tub of wipes in the car seems simple enough, and if I let that tub ride shotgun, it will be in my line of vision which should help me remember to use one when picking up the gas pump handle, taking a swipe here and there as needed, while driving.
I have taken the idea of isolation seriously, which means, in my case, not venturing outside much. In particular, I haven’t walked, engaged in outdoor activities that didn’t involve a grocery cart, and it has taken a toll on my sweet disposition. I believe 80% of my discontent and crankiness has come from not spending time outdoors.
But I am also cranky because I don’t feel good, mostly because I have tried to eat my way out of COVID. Eighty% of my time has been tied up with food—thinking about it, getting it, fixing it, eating it, eating more of it. So, what to do about all this?
I don’t want to spend fall and winter like I spent spring and summer. First, I am going to determine what prevention activities I can include in my safety plan. My twenty% effort to yield an eighty% result. Masks, upping my hand washing, social distancing, figuring out my pod—those people I feel I can be around safely.
Here’s one.
If I limited my preoccupation with food to just the three hours a day we dedicate to eating, do the math. It is only (and exactly) twenty% of the day, freeing up the remainder for, oh, I don’t know, taking a walk around the neighborhood, or painting the lawn furniture so friends could come over and sit “way over there” while we drink our coffee.
I am counting on the Pereto Principle getting me through, as sanely as possible.
Thanks, Al. I owe you.
