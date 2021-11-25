The fifth annual “ ‘80s Rock the Dam Fest” will return to Beaver Dam Amphitheater in July.
The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced Wednesday that the festival will be returning Saturday, July 30.
The rock and metal music festival, which debuted in 2018 with Skid Row as one of the featured acts, has since become a staple event for the venue.
“We’re incredibly excited,” said Heath Eric of The Eric Group, promoter of the event. “Rock the Dam Fest has been a foundational annual event for Beaver Dam Amphitheater….”
This year’s lineup will include headliner Stephen Pearcy, the founder and lead singer of the glam band Ratt, heavy metal rock band Quiet Riot, hard rock group Kix, and the hair metal and blues rock outfit BulletBoys.
Though the event occurred last year, albeit downsized due to the pandemic, Eric was keen on making the fifth year pop.
“...We wanted to go big, and we booked four of the most iconic bands that are still doing it — still killing it every night — to come to the dam to truly give that ‘80s rock vibe and get folks a big bang for their buck,” Eric said.
With Ratt, Pearcy found great success with his live performances and was praised for his vocal abilities, along with his “rebellious attitude and take no prisoner approach to metal.” The group dominated the charts through the mid ’80s to the early ’90s, starting with the 1984 multi-platinum album “Out of the Cellar.”
In recent years, Pearcy has seen a resurgence in popularity, with the group’s songs being featured in film and television shows, including the Academy Award-winning “The Wrestler,” the Emmy Award-winning series “Stranger Things,” and other popular series like Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and CBS’ ”Young Sheldon.”
Pearcy also has found a new legion of fans after being featured in a Geico commercial last year that was seen by over 15 million people in the first two weeks, causing their track “Round and Round” to chart once again on the Billboard Top 10 Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, more than 30 years after its initial release.
“He’s been someone on our radar for sometime,” Eric said. “He has a new band — his own band; they sound phenomenal playing all the hits. And really, if you look back on the evolution of glam rock and the hair band scene, Stephen and Ratt starting on the west coast — they were on the forefront of it though the whole MTV thing (from 1982 to 1985). ...It just made sense to put them in as the headliner this year. They really define what ‘’80s Rock the Dam’ is all about — good times and good people and great music.”
Known as the band to have the first No. 1 heavy metal album on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, the Los Angeles-based group Quiet Riot will be in full force with original member and bassist Rudy Sarzo returning to the lineup after 20 years.
Formed in 1980, the group hit mainstream success after the release of their take of the English glam band Slade’s track “Cum On Feel the Noize” in 1983, off their six-time platinum certified third studio album “Metal Health,” catapulting the song to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100 singles charts and achieving Gold certification.
The group continued to ride the success with other tracks like “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)” and “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” along with two more top 40 albums, “Condition Critical” and “QR III” in 1984 and 1986, respectively.
“...Nobody rocks as hard as Quiet Riot, let’s just say,” Eric said. “You’re gonna bang your head, you’re going to be at the ‘’80s Rock the Dam Fest.’ With them coming back on the scene, ...it was a no brainer to put Quiet Riot in (the lineup). They’re everything that the ‘Rock the Dam Fest’ is all about.”
Founded in Maryland in the late-1970s, the eventual platinum-selling hard rock band Kix broke out in the music scene after making a move to Los Angeles in 1988 to record their fourth studio project, “Blow My Fuse,” which included the band’s top 40 power ballad “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”
After releasing more albums and opening up for established acts like Aerosmith and KISS throughout the ‘90s, the band called it quits with their 1995 record “Show Business,” before reuniting in 2008 with a live performance at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, and releasing their top 50 album “Rock Your Face Off” in 2014.
“For Kix, it was easy,” Eric said. “Yes — they have the pedigree, they have the résumé, but what fans know about Kix is they are and have been one of the most steady, incredible bands from that era, known for their epic live performances. They have one of the largest loyal cult followings for rock bands on the planet. And they bring it every single night.”
As part of the glam-metal movement in Los Angeles, BulletBoys started out in the late ‘80s and quickly gained the attention of music fans everywhere with their infusion of hard rock and blues in their repertoire. With the success of their self-titled debut album, along with their cover of the O’Jays soul piece “For the Love of Money” and their original song “Smooth Up in Ya,” the group has since released eight albums, including 2018’s “From Out of the Skies.”
The original lineup, consisting of vocalist Marq Torien, guitarist Mick Sweda, bassist Lonnie Vencent and drummer Jimmy D’Anda, will perform at this year’s festival.
While the band was scheduled to be part of last year’s festival, the band had to pull out at the last minute due to being exposed to COVID-19 while on the road.
“They’re some of the most talented musicians in the business,” Eric said. “They had the fortune (and) misfortune of having two smash hits, but they came right at the end of that ‘80s era, right before the grunge scene kind of shoved the hair bands (and) ‘80s rock out of the way. ...You’re going to have a butt-kicking band out there from the time it starts till the time it ends. We’re super stoked to have BulletBoys there.”
Eric said that the main vision for the festival is to “present an experience” by giving fans “an epic night” of rock and roll.
“People are going to come to the dam and they’re going to have a damn good time,” Eric said. “From the first band to the last band, they’re gonna hear all the hits, all the great songs live. They’re gonna sing along, they’re gonna have some great food, have some great beer and drinks, and … they’re going to make memories that last a lifetime and enjoy the music from the ‘80s.”
A password pre-sale for tickets will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, while tickets for the general public can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. To receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter at beaverdamamp.com.
At this time, no vaccination, negative test or mask requirements for events at the amphitheater are in place, but the venue notes that they reserve the right to institute safety protocols in accordance with any local, state or CDC mandates.
For more information on the event, visit beaverdamamp.com
To purchase tickets for the event, visit: etix.com/ticket/p/5413904/5th-annual-80s-rock-the-dam-beaver-dam-beaver-dam-amphitheater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.