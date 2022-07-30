The fifth annual “ ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest” will make its return to Beaver Dam Amphitheater at 6 p.m. today, July 30.
The lineup includes headliner Stephen Pearcy, founder and lead singer of the glam band Ratt, heavy metal rock band Quiet Riot, hard rock group Kix and the metal and blues rock band BulletBoys.
Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group, said that he, the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and the community are happy to see the event back in full force.
“We’re feeling great,” Eric said Wednesday. “(This is) a signature event trademarked for the city of Beaver Dam (and) the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. It’s homegrown, born-and-bred right there … and every year (the) event continues to grow.”
Since debuting in 2018 with Skid Row as one of the featured acts, the event has become a popular event. Eric said people from more than 30 states are coming to the show.
“The impact of (the) event is undoubtedly regional,” Eric said. “We just had folks the other day reach out to me and (said) hotels in Owensboro were full, so they’re booking hotels in Central City.
“It’s an ‘80s rock-and-roll party. If that’s what you’re into, that’s what we deliver.”
Eric said that the show has averaged between 2,000 to 3,000 people that consists of a “loyal audience.”
“When those folks come, they’re chompin’ at the bit when we announce it every year in November to buy tickets,” he said. “...It’s something unique to this area with a long road ahead to go.”
Eric said the show has a multi-generational appeal.
“It’s a party — but it’s a party in the sense that focuses on nostalgia, and you can enjoy that time looking back to the best time of our lives and share it with your family,” Eric said. “That’s what’s fun.”
