The holiday season kicked off locally as the 83rd annual Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade made its way through downtown.
About 77 floats and entries were part of the parade lineup, which is a little less than years past, but a good foundation to build upon, said Heather Blackburn, a parade board member.
“Typically we have closer to 100, but I think for our first year coming back from COVID, that’s a good start and I anticipate in the years to come we will be back up to normal numbers,” she said.
Blackburn said the parade mostly kept with tradition this year with familiar entries such as color guards, floats, music, first responders and more.
“It’s the same traditional Christmas parade that everyone remembers,” she said.
The music and the lights are some of the things that Blackburn enjoys the most about the parade. She also expressed thanks for the community’s continued commitment to supporting the parade.
“As I’m getting older, I’m getting more nostalgic,” she said. “It’s getting better every year and I just enjoy it.”
County Attorney Claud Porter was grand marshal of the parade.
As for what he enjoyed most about the parade, Porter said, “getting people in downtown and seeing the people that put all the effort in to it to make it an event.”
Owensboro resident Jeanette Johnson has attended the parade since she was a child.
“I really loved it and enjoyed it,” she said. “This year I brought my 18-year-old daughter and her friend.”
This was the first time in a few years that Johnson said she has been able to attend the parade.
“It’s bringing back memories of when I was little,” she said. “I’ve got a 31-year-old son and I remember bringing him down here.
“It’s exciting for me,” she said. “We’ve been decorating my house and I love getting into the Christmas spirit.”
Johnson has a few favorites in the parade, including the marching band, the older model cars, the horses, the Shriner clowns and Santa Claus.
“I also love to look at the floats and see the time people have spent on them,” she said. “I know it’s work to put all of them together.”
