84 students walk across the stage during OIA's graduation on Sunday

This year was underwhelming for PJ Brink, who along with 84 of his classmates at Owensboro Innovation Academy, graduated Sunday at Owensboro Christian Church.
One of the unique things about the OIA is how different classrooms and teaching styles are, said the 17-year-old.
OIA is unlike any other high school in this region, he said, in that it is project-based learning with a focus on STEM. So throughout this school year when learning had to switch from in-person, to hybrid, to virtual it was tough on him and his peers.
“I feel like I speak for the whole class when I say the coronavirus came and changed things up in a bad way,” he said.
His first three years at OIA were amazing, he said, but having to be away from educators and friends made this year drastically different.
Still, PJ and his classmates tried to make the best of a bad situation, and ended the year strong. PJ finished all of his requirements, and plans to take a gap year, and then move to Nashville to pursue a career in graphic design.
Morgan Barr, 19, agreed with a lot of PJ’s sentiments, saying that this year was stressful.
“We were only in school for three months, and doing everything on the computer was super difficult for me and some others,” she said.
She and her classmates aren’t just friends, she said, they are family, which is why it was hard for them not to be around each other most of this school year.
Still, Barr said, she is excited they all persevered and are graduating together.
“I have made the best friends the past four years, and I’m super excited for everyone,” she said, adding that she plans to obtain her real estate license upon graduation.
The fact that OIA Class of 2021 is a tight-knit group is something school director, Beth Benjamin, will always remember.
The OIA Class of 2021 was also hard-working, with at least 68% of them graduating with college and technical hours completed. Twelve students are also receiving their associate’s degree along with their high school diplomas, Benjamin said.
Overall, Benjamin said, this has been a good year. It was challenging, but rewarding.
“Anything you have great kids and you see the things they can do — whether it’s virtually or hybrid of in person — it’s still a good year when you see all their accomplishments,” she said. “Selfishly, I would say it was a bad year for me because I missed them being in the building.”
Like most schools across the state, not until the last nine weeks of classes were all students able to be in buildings together, due to the pandemic.
Benjamin will remember this class as strong students, academically.
They also always wanted to push processes further, and think outside of the box. They are very socially aware, and are kind, she said, and close in many ways.
“I’m not ready to say goodbye to this group,” Benjamin said. “I feel like I got robbed of a lot of time with them, and they are an amazing group.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
