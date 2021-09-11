September 11 was felt by all emergency agencies.
And for organizations such as the Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, it increased how agencies plan and prepare for major events.
“Thoughts of domestic and international terrorism were on our minds, and that has grown throughout the years,” said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. “I think, as time has gone on, you come to realize no community is immune to an event.”
As a result of 9/11, police, fire and rescue agencies were called upon to learn how to work together more closely in a major incident. A national system was created so responders coming to an event would know their roles. Training expanded, and the need to monitor critical infrastructure and to watch for potential threats increased.
Part of the legacy of 9/11 is that even local agencies train and plan for events that would’ve been unheard of not so long ago.
“Fifteen years ago, nobody trained for cyberattacks,” Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said. “Now, everyone has a little piece of it.”
After 9/11, then President George W. Bush signed Homeland Security Presidential Directive 5, which created the National Incident Management System.
Agencies that wanted to receive federal grants for emergency preparedness were required to adopt the NIMS model.
Before NIMS was created, there was no national standard for how emergency responders would communicate and work together in a disaster or major incident.
NIMS created a template “for all levels of government to be able to work efficiently together,” Ball said.
Responders were required to receive emergency management training, so everyone understands the NIMS process and how it works, Ball said.
Part of NIMS is the Incident Command System, which spells out the chain of command during an incident, how resources will be organized, and how agencies from different jurisdictions (which may have their own set of codes and jargon) will communicate with one another.
It’s a standardized system, that can be used for any type of emergency or incident.
“As long as as that county is using the Incident Command System (an agency) should be able to roll into that structure and fill a role,” Ball said.
Local emergency planning was required.
“You have to develop how you are going to respond to those things in the short term, and not wait for resources from the outside,” Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard said.
Part of the 9/11 response included federal funding for communications, because one of the issues for responders at the World Trade Center was “agencies weren’t able to talk to each other,” Howard said.
Every community has important infrastructure, from power plants to bridges, hospitals and cell towers.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said troopers were visiting such places before 9/11, but those checks became more of a priority after the attacks.
“We still keep a close eye on infrastructure,” King said. “... We have labeled all of those, and we have contingency plans. A lot of companies provided blueprints to us.”
Howard said, “In the fire service, there has always been a recognition that critical infrastructure is really vulnerable.”
Also, “There was definitely more awareness training that went on about WMD (weapons of mass destruction),” Howard said.
Law enforcement agencies received training on terrorism through the state Department of Criminal Justice Training.
An emphasis was also put on intelligence sharing, such as informing federal agencies when deputies encountered a person on a terrorism watch list, Barry Smith said.
“That has continued to grow over the last 20 years,” Barry Smith said. “I don’t remember much of that before then, but it really increased after 9/11, because, obviously, those terrorists had been in the country for a while.”
Events like 9/11 also created a need for all emergency responders to have heightened vigilance, and to question things that seem out of place.
“You’re looking for things you used to take for granted, (such as) ‘why is that backpack sitting there?” Daviess County Fire Department Chief Jeremy Smith said. “It’s in the forefront of your mind. You’re thinking of those things the moment you walk in” to a scene.
“You’re thinking about ‘what if’s’ a lot more,” Jeremy Smith said.
The events at the World Trade Center, where 343 firefighters were killed responding to the event, had an effect on the fire service.
“I see my guys working out constantly, and doing the stair climbs” to be prepared for climbing during a rescue, Smith said. The fire service was aware of the need use breathing equipment before, but the 9/11 toll on responders from illnesses associated with working at the scenes has emphasized the need, Smith said.
“We are always at a high risk for cancer in what we do,” Smith said. “... There are long-term health effects we have to think about.”
Howard said public perception of the fire service changed for a time after 9/11.
“People saw what firefighters and the fire service were willing to do,” Howard said.
If the firefighters who responded to the World Trade Center knew the towers would collapse, their actions that day wouldn’t have changed, Jeremy Smith said.
“If it happened today, those firefighters would run right up those steps and try to save as many people as they can,” Jeremy Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.