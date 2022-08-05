From the Great Depression to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modern Welding Company has been through a lot.
That’s why members of the family-owned business are taking time this week to celebrate the company’s 90th anniversary and to tout the success they’ve had over nine decades.
“Very few family businesses make it this far, especially in today’s times,” said marketing and sales vice president John Loucks, a fifth-generation member of the company. “Most families sell out — there are all kinds of mergers and acquisitions these days.”
Modern Welding has had its fair share of challenges and growth pains, starting with its inception amid the Great Depression. Founded by John Barnard in 1932 in downtown Owensboro, the company primarily served as a small-job shop, performing miscellaneous welding and repairs, Loucks said.
Then, World War II started.
Though it was a time of great challenge for the country, the war also brought opportunity for Modern Welding and other firms helping the war effort. Loucks said Modern Welding helped build Bailey bridges — portable prefabricated structures that tanks and other vehicles used to cross rivers in Europe.
“They were huge,” Loucks said. “They had to be. One section could hold quite a few tanks and trucks, and they’d cross sizable rivers and streams.”
After the Allied victory, Modern Welding entered an expansion phase. The company built a new plant in Orlando, Florida, in 1948 — “we were there before the Mouse,” Loucks quipped, referring to Disney World — followed by the acquisition of the L.J. Smith Company in Houston, Texas, three years later.
Fast forward to 2022, and Modern Welding has facilities and subsidiaries across the country — including nine steel-tank and pressure-vessel fabrication subsidiaries, two facilities that fabricate structural steel and custom fabrication products, and five welding supply stores.
From extraction to storage, Modern Welding has a part in nearly the entire process of fueling America, Loucks said.
Though the company is dealing with the pressures of globalization and a drive to transition from fossil fuels, Loucks said he expects Modern Welding to continue to thrive and grow as it heads towards its 100th anniversary.
“Steel is still utilized in so many facets of all kinds of industry — waterworks, aerospace, farming, agriculture,” he said.
Loucks credits the company’s success in large part to it being family-owned.
“Everyone knows everyone,” he said. “Our nationwide footprint can be daunting for people just coming into the company, but they find out really quickly that we’re all close. We’re all on a first-name basis.”
