It took a while to get here. It didn’t last long after getting here, and now it’s gone, and I truly feel like I’m 90 years old.
But it was a great birthday, and I’d like to tell you a little about it.
I never put a lot of stock in reaching the age of 90, but some other great people did, and they made a big occasion out of it.
My daughter, Dawn, and her husband, Charles, staged a birthday party that overshadowed most other such parties. On the day prior to December 19, they congregated more than 60 visitors into their home to make this old boy look and feel more important than he’ll ever again feel.
Handshakes flourished and best wishes made me feel like I might live to be 120.
And it wasn’t like they all came from around the corner to celebrate with me. Some came from Georgia, many from Tennessee and others from places in Kentucky. Many were kinfolks from my bride’s side of the family.
My side of the family also was well represented and like always, love prevailed.
On my birthday my two sons, Marty and Kelly, made my life special by loading me up for a trip to Tell City and a great lunch at the Patio Restaurant. More love prevailed.
The next day, six wonderful ladies I worked with over the 46 years I was editor of the Ohio County Times-News made their way to my home for a fun visit and more birthday festivities.
With them came a huge birthday cake, love, respect and best wishes. I couldn’t help but remind them that throughout working with them for all of those years, not one unkind word was ever uttered.
Not many associates can make a claim like that.
Some seven or eight yeas ago I was sitting in a Hardee’s restaurant when a little boy walked in — maybe two or three years old — walked up to the table where I was sitting with friends and said: “Hi Mr. David.” I didn’t know him, and I’m sure he didn’t know me.
Regardless of who knew who, that marked the beginning of a fantastic friendship.
From that day on, anytime he came into the restaurant with his grandparents and I was there, he made his way to our table and climbed onto my lap. And that led to visits by him to my home and me to his grandparent’s home.
When I returned home from my daughter’s party Saturday night, I was delighted to see much of the front yard covered with several birthday spinning devices and a large happy birthday sign.
And who was responsible for all of that other than my little buddy, now eight years old.
There was never a more beautiful friendship, and there never will be.
So now, eight days have passed since all of the celebration, and life has returned to mostly routine. It’s pretty well accepted that another weekend like last weekend’s birthday celebration won’t role around for another 10 years, and I’m not sure I can anticipate such an event. A lot of people live to be 100, but I’m not sure too many plan on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.