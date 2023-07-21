The director of Owensboro-Daviess County’s 911 dispatch center said Thursday the agency has less than a full staff and handles more tasks simultaneously.
Paul Nave, the 911 director, told Central Dispatch Advisory Board members the agency is competing with the private sector for workers, and the difficulty is finding employees who are willing to work the schedules dispatch requires of staff members.
The staffing issue isn’t unique to the city-county dispatch center, Nave said.
“There are very few agencies that are fully staffed,” Nave told the board members during Thursday morning’s meeting at the Owensboro Police Department. “It’s a difficult job — it’s nights and holidays, and I can’t compete with the (private sector) world.”
Staffing at the 911 center, and the responsiveness of telecommunicators to county calls, became a topic after Daviess County commissioners gave notice to the city of its intent to terminate the agreement between the two governments for the combined dispatch center.
County officials said previously the purpose is to renegotiate the terms of the MOA and begin a dialogue with city officials about what can be done to recruit and retain dispatchers to ensure smooth operations of the dispatch center and alleviate any stress or burnout factors on staff.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said previously that deputies calling dispatch are sometimes put on hold while dispatch is handling other calls. County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said his department has sometimes been told to wait when calling because dispatchers are on other calls.
OPD Chief Art Ealum said the county was getting a “bargain” with central dispatch and the county could have a telecommunicator dedicated to county — as the police department does — if the county were willing to fund the extra position.
The city and county pay for dispatch based on a call volume. The current contract calls for the city to pay 73% while the county pays 27%. The actual call volume is different, however — in 2022, 68.32% of calls were for the city while 31.68% were for the county, according to date Nave provided board members Thursday.
So far this year, 64.96% of 911 calls went to OPD and the Owensboro Fire Department, while 35.04% went to the county.
Currently the dispatch center has six full-time openings. Although four new dispatchers are in training, another two full-time dispatchers have announced plans to retire this year, Nave said.
Between dispatchers on vacation or out on family and medical leave, dispatchers are working 70 hours of overtime this week, Nave said.
Regarding the stress of dispatch jobs, Ealum said, “the only way you can (eliminate stress) is to pay them to do nothing,” because 911 calls are stressful. Ealum agreed with Nave that it is difficult to find candidates willing to work nights, weekends and holidays.
“I don’t know how we overcome that, because it’s a requirement,” Ealum said.
Dispatchers have received pay increases.
In recruiting dispatchers, “the only competitive thing I have is money,” Nave said.
More from this section
Nave said he randomly reviewed five weeks between April 12 and June 8 and found five cases when a county unit had been put on hold. For two of those, a deputy was asking for dispatch to check a VIN number, one was a request to verify a warrant, one was a request to be put on a call and one was a request to repeat a previous message.
During those calls, dispatch was also handling accident calls, a report of gunshots, an alarm complaint and multiple 911 calls, according to dispatch information.
Nave said there are times law enforcement calls dispatch for things an officer or deputy could find on their mobile data terminal in their patrol vehicle.
For example, “dispatch doesn’t need to verify warrants at all,” Nave said. If a deputy is in a non-emergency situation and can retrieve the information themselves on their MDT, “maybe that will help some of the delay.”
“That was the purpose of MDTs in the first place,” Ealum said.
Sometimes law enforcement officers call the non-emergency phone line at dispatch.
“If you call at 2 in the afternoon and we are working at minimum staffing ... we acn only do what we can do,” Nave said. To have a full-time person dedicated to answering the non-emergency line, four people would have to be hired
Getting officers and deputies to use their MDTs in non-emergencies rather than calling dispatch for information is a “training issue,” Ealum said.
Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said he understood dispatch’s difficulties in recruiting staff.
“Hiring people and keeping them is tough,” he said. “I don’t know the answer. We have trouble with that at our office.”
Ealum said if department officials have concerns about dispatch, they should be discussed at 911 board meetings, or individually.
“The paper is not the place to do that,” Ealum said.
Ealum said the city has supported, and will continue to support, the dispatch staff.
“Maybe change will come, and maybe we’ll separate,” Ealum said. “But I assure the dispatchers the city has taken care” of them.
Of dispatch hiring, Ealum said, “we can be fully staffed any day, if we lowered our standards,” but “if we lowered our standards, the quality of services goes way down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.