The director of Owensboro-Daviess County’s 911 dispatch center said Thursday the agency has less than a full staff and handles more tasks simultaneously.

Paul Nave, the 911 director, told Central Dispatch Advisory Board members the agency is competing with the private sector for workers, and the difficulty is finding employees who are willing to work the schedules dispatch requires of staff members.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.