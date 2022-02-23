The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Board approved a budget Tuesday that includes funds to create a direct line of communication between dispatch and mobile data terminals in patrol and fire vehicles.
Paul Nave, director of the dispatch center, said the Internet connection between dispatch and patrol and fire vehicles goes through City Hall.
“Currently, we make several hops to go though the (network) at City Hall,” Nave said.
A breakdown at any of those connections would disable the connection between dispatch and police and fire MDTs.
A communication failure would mean dispatch wouldn’t be able to send officers information about suspects or vehicles and that GIS maps would be unavailable.
Dispatch also sends emergency alerts to officers through their MDTs, Nave said.
“It’s an officer safety-critical issue,” he said, adding that with the current system, “it’s difficult to have redundancy in every switch we have.”
Officers also use the internet in their vehicles to write incident reports.
The cost of the direct connection is $18,000 annually.
In the event dispatch’s internet connection was lost, dispatch could patch through to patrol and fire vehicles through City Hall, Nave said.
“We would have a second route,” Nave said. “When you factor in what $18,000 gets you, it’s money well-spent.”
The total 911 budget is $3.206 million, which is $440,490 less than last year. Last year’s budget included $425,000 for capital equipment and software that was not in this year’s budget.
One increase in the center’s budget is for equipment maintenance.
“The price of doing business has gone up,” Nave told 911 board members. “With the pandemic, everything has gone up significantly.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
