The budget the Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Board will send to city and county officials for approval includes emergency backup systems in case communication towers are damaged in a storm or event.
The 911 board voted to send its recommended budget to city commissioners and Fiscal Court during a special meeting Wednesday morning.
The $3 million budget can be amended or changed by city and county elected officials.
Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave said the budget includes a backup communications system for the city. If a disaster destroyed the main communications tower for the city, the system would switch to a tower shared with various agencies across the river in Indiana.
That tower, however, is using outdated equipment, Nave said.
If the city switched over to the backup tower, it would compete with the Indiana agencies trying to communicate, making communication with city police and firefighters difficult.
“If we have to drop to that tower, we can’t function, because they are using it, and we are battling each other” to send messages, Nave said.
The new backup in the budget would replace that system, allowing communication with city units, Nave said. The system could also be used to communicate with county units if needed, or with units responding from other counties to a local disaster.
Nave said since that backup is primarily for the city, city commissioners would have to decide whether to fund the $140,000 project in the 911 budget.
Nave said the budget also includes an $81,000 portable cellular tower that could be erected if other towers were knocked out by a disaster. The tower would allow dispatch to send law enforcement officers information on their mobile data terminals.
“I take using taxpayer dollars seriously,” said Nave, noting that the systems would provide redundancy for dispatch to keep communications open in a disaster.
“When you have backup systems, you don’t use them unless you have to use them,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
