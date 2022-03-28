The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Board has approved a plan that will cut out significant time between when an alarm goes off and the time a first responder is dispatched, said Paul Nave, director of the dispatch center.
He said the new ASAP to PSAP program should be operational by mid-April.
The initials stand for “Automated Secure Alarm Protocol” and “Public Safety Answering Point.”
Nave said that if an alarm — burglar, fire or any other type — is attached to the system, “when the alarm goes off, it comes into the 911 center, and we immediately dispatch police, fire or ambulance, depending on the type of alarm. There are no delays.”
He said, “The person doesn’t have to take the time to call 911, and we don’t have to take down the information and then dispatch someone. We shave off all that time.”
Nave said it’s possible with the new system that police could arrive at a burglary while it’s still in progress.
And fire trucks can arrive at fires before too much damage is done.
“It’s designed to save lives and property,” Nave said.
He said he isn’t sure what the final cost of the program will be.
“But we’re going to absorb that,” Nave said. “There will be no charge for consumers other than the fees for the alarms.”
He said the system will be available for any home or business throughout Owensboro and Daviess County.
ASAP’s website says it launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership.
The system, it said, delivers “critical information about life safety events digitally directly to the (computer-aided dispatch system) in seconds through the Nlets nationwide public-safety network.”
In February, the Monitoring Association reported that nearly 100 of the nation’s 911 centers were using the ASAP to PSAP system.
