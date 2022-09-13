The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch center is ready to transition to a new dispatch system that officials hope to have online statewide by the end of this year.
Paul Nave, director of the city-county 911 dispatch center, said the agency is went through a review of its location data, and that the state found all of the data was 100% accurate.
That means when the new geospatial call routing system is launched, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency responders sent to a call will have accurate locations for every mapped area of the city and county.
“Every map location matched up” on a building, Nave said.
Currently, a call to 911 is still routed through cellular towers.
But sometimes a call can “hit” off the wrong tower.
For example, Nave said, a 911 call from downtown might hit a cellular tower in Spencer County, so the call would be routed to the Spencer dispatch center.
In that case, the call would have to be transferred back to the Owensboro dispatch, “which is a significant delay,” Nave said.
“We will have much more accurate geospatial location routing, compared to what we have had in the past,” Nave said.
In addition to identifying houses on maps and eliminating the use of cell towers to route 911 calls, the new system will be reliable out to the county lines, so officials will know, for example, if a call near the Daviess-Ohio County line requires emergency crews from Daviess County or Ohio County to respond.
The data was compiled and checked locally by the city’s GIS department and 911 center administrators, Nave said.
“It took months to scrub the data,” Nave said. “Everything was scrubbed and vetted” before it was submitted to the state 911 Services Board.
“To be a city this large with this much data, I was very impressed our team was able to get that accomplished with zero errors,” Nave said.
Every community in the state must have its data checked and corrected before the geospatial system goes online, Nave said.
Nave, who is a member of the 911 Services Board, said the new location system will result in a speedier response to emergency calls, he said.
The funds spent upgrading the 911 center to be ready when the system goes online were “well worth it,” Nave said.
“If we can have off seconds and make it more efficient (when responding to emergencies), it pays for itself with one call,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
