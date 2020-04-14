This is National Telecommunicators Appreciation Week and Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave would normally have a celebration for the dispatch center staff, like a group dinner and a cake.
But 2020 hasn’t been a normal year. Like everyone else, the dispatch center staff is practicing social distancing, even while on duty. So, like so many other things, the celebration has been put off until summer.
“I didn’t want to take a chance” on a group event that would bring dispatchers together, Nave said Monday.
The Daviess 911 center, 911 Dispatch and Kentucky State Police Post 16 dispatch center in Henderson have made changes to their operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Considering the obstacles in front of us with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m astonishingly proud of my staff,” Nave said.
Blake Smith, supervisor for the KSP dispatch center in Henderson, said handling calls during the outbreak “is a whole different deal from what we are used to.
“Usually on a phone call we are sending a trooper to, we are asking about weapons or drugs or if a person is under the influence,” Smith said. “Now, we are asking if a person has a fever or a cough.”
The dispatch center receives information for the Green River District Health Department on all houses where there has been a positive coronavirus case so dispatchers can tell troopers if there’s potential contact with an infected person on a call, Smith said.
“It’s important, with all calls, we are asking those questions,” he said.
The KSP dispatch center has seen a decline in calls for service, Smith said.
While calls overall are down, the agency has seen an increase in domestic violence calls and complaints about runaway juveniles, he said.
Nave said previously that the Owensboro-Daviess County center has seen a decline in calls for law enforcement but noted an increase in calls for medical help.
The dispatch center has increased cleaning, and each dispatcher has a computer keyboard and mouse that doesn’t get shared. The dispatchers on duty are also social distancing inside the center, Nave said.
“We maintain the six-foot distance while in dispatch,” Nave said. Where once dispatchers were close enough to share information normally, now “we yell things across the room,” he said.
The family of one of the dispatchers also provided everyone in the center with a homemade mask, which amounted to more than 30, Nave said.
Resources are there for dispatchers who are experiencing stress and the dispatch center hasn’t had issues with staffing, Nave said.
“With a plight that affects the whole community, my staff is still there,” he said. “They are not calling off. They want to be there for a situation that affects the public.”
Smith said at the KSP dispatch center, there’s usually between one and three deputies working per shift. “We are trying to get people separated as much as possible.”
For Telecommunicator Appreciation Week, the KSP Foundation and KSP Retirees Association provided funds to every post in the state for meals for dispatchers, Smith said.
The Henderson post is also having special themed days for dispatchers, to show appreciation “for what they do each day,” he said.
“We are holding up,” Smith said. “We know we’ve got a job to do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.