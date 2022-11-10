A new upgrade to the city-county 911 dispatch center will allow law enforcement agencies to communicate on Wi-Fi when inside buildings.

While the new feature is part of a planned upgrade, there will be costs to agencies that choose to use it, as they pay to add the capability of using Wi-Fi to their portable radios.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

