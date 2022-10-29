Oh sure, I could have called any number of friends or my son or daughter, and they would have happily given me a ride, but it was such a pretty day, and I really didn’t have anything else going on that would have put a crimp in my schedule, so I dropped my truck off at the shop for a little general maintenance and then walked downtown to catch a bus to go back home.
Once upon a time, I would have just walked all the way home, but I knew the bus routes had recently changed so I wanted to make sure I knew for sure which one goes closest to my house now.
This reminds me: I haven’t heard any of the candidates running for local offices say anything lately about relocating the bus station. There had been some conversation about moving it to what used to be — well, heck, still is, always will be — Gabe’s Shopping Center. If anyone knows the status of that project, let me know.
But anyway, it was a beautiful autumn afternoon, with yellow and amber leaves flashing gold against the bright blue sky above me, and lots of brown crunchy leaves on the sidewalk below me, and a gentle but brisk breeze blowing leaves of all colors in a swirl everywhere in between.
I used to ride the city buses all the time. I only do it now on occasion, but always on purpose. I have my reasons.
My route took me down East Fifth Street, where I walked by the brick two-story building that I suppose used to be all one big house once upon a time, but it’s been divided into four apartments for at least 50 years now, and probably a lot longer. I know, because I used to live in one of them.
There are a lot of memories associated with that apartment, but I remember only the good ones, like sitting outside on the porch of a summer evening, watching the cars go by, drinking iced tea and eating cantaloupe.
I didn’t like cantaloupe but the man who lived upstairs had offered me a slice one time, and I ate it to be polite and said it was good.
To be polite. Pleased, he brought me a slice almost every evening, and now it was too late to say anything, so I ate it.
My neighbor died almost 14 years ago. I like cantaloupe now but I think only because it reminds me of him.
I remember other things too, but as I walk by now, I can see that someone else is making their own memories in that apartment. The porch is covered with Halloween decorations: A pumpkin, a ghost, and the word “Boo!” spelled out in colorful letters.
I reach the station and notice there is plenty of time before my bus arrives, so I buy a packet of tokens, which I will keep handy for future use. The tokens are plastic now. They used to be aluminum, which I liked better, but in the big scheme of things, that’s no big deal.
There are only a few people in the waiting room, including a man who is playing music videos or a playlist or something on his phone, out loud. He plays only the first few bars of each song before switching to another, I guess looking for something he liked. He nods along in time with the beat as “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” plays, then looks up and catches my eye. I’m nodding too. We flash a quick smile at one another, but then the song changes and he looks back at his phone.
My bus pulls up to the station but it’s not time to board yet. I wander outside to wait, sitting on a bench next to a girl with pink hair. She is puffing on an e-cig and I watch the cloud of vapor evaporate, and then I stare into space as I consider how those two words — vapor, evaporate — fit together.
The new bus route doesn’t take me any closer to my house than the previous route, but it’s a more convenient location so I am pleased. I make a note of the time I get off the bus and how long it takes me to walk home — about 10 minutes.
But I don’t go inside right away.
Instead, I sit on the porch for a little while, thinking about pumpkins on the railings of four-plexes, cantaloupes and old friends.
And I remind myself: Don’t stop believin’.
