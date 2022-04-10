Stepping into the Highland Woods Community Center this week is like stepping into a different world — one far sweeter, more beautiful and exponentially more colorful.
“It’s like, ‘holy smokes’ isn’t it?” declared local balloon artist Liz Romani with a wide smile. “You can hear all about it, even see pictures, but until you’re standing in the middle of a Big Balloon Build, you just don’t know.
“It’s larger than life,” she said, raising her voice to be heard over the hustle and bustle of voices and laughter and the inflating of balloons. “It’s just so cool.”
It’s been nearly two years since Romani first announced that the Big Balloon Build would make its first-ever U.S. appearance right here in Indiana’s oldest city. And when the team, which includes a partnership with the United Way of Knox County, received approval months ago from Hasbro to go ahead with a Candy Land theme, efforts ramped up even more, Romani said, to create a dream land the likes of which local eyes — those both young, old and everything in between — have never seen before.
“It’s insane to be here, standing in it,” Romani said, her eyes drifting side-to-side, up and down, to all four corners, the floor and even the ceiling, of Highland Woods, nearly every square inch of it transformed into a colorful balloon world the stuff of dreams. “I’m really so excited for everyone to see it, and the process has gone so smoothly, too.
“The last build we did was in Birmingham (England), and it was massive, the biggest one we’ve done to date. And this one trumps that one,” she said proudly.
Just six years ago, Romani, the manager at Valley Party Supply, 310 S. Fourth St., attended her first conference for balloon artists and found herself hooked, only then fully understanding that balloons can be so much more than simple air-filled orbs for adorning birthday parties.
Then in the fall of 2018, she traveled to Wales to work on her first-ever Big Balloon Build. She connected immediately with its creator, Stuart Davies, a native of Wales, who years before began creating these life-size balloon experiences.
Eventually, she convinced Davies’ to bring his talent and his team of artists to the U.S., right here to Vincennes.
The builds have grown, too, sometimes exponentially. This one features 65 artists working in tandem to create the full, immersive Candy Land experience.
From a forrest of green trees to brightly-colored lollipops and even startling likenesses of the board game characters themselves, nary a detail has been spared to bring the beloved child’s game to life.
The artists themselves represent five countries and 22 states, Romani said, and together they have worked for nearly four days, using a total of 125,000 balloons to create the colorful, magical dreamscape.
The artists are divided into teams, Romani said, each one of them overseeing the creation of a different aspect of the board game.
“We have the Gingerbread Forrest, the Cupcake Commons, the Peppermint Woods,” Romani said as she pointed around the room. “The big castle has two teams because it includes a giant rainbow, and then there’s the Ice Cream Sea, too.
“Over there we’ll have giant cotton candy waves crashing down over the stage,” she said, oozing excitement and joy. “Oh, and the Lollipop Woods, of course. And then a whole team that’s doing nothing but working to build the characters.”
The teams have worked daily for as much as ten hours to create the candy dreamland, but Romani has been insistent that their evenings are spent socializing and networking.
Too, she’s made sure that they’ve experienced all that Vincennes has to offer, coordinating local restaurants to bring in meals and treats throughout the day and organizing dinners out in the evenings, too.
“Our community is phenomenal, and I’ve been talking Vincennes up for a year to these people during Zoom meetings,” she said with a laugh. “I’d say, ‘wait til you taste Procopios, Jenna’s bakehouse, Evan Fossmeyer’s donuts. I’m not from here. I’m a big city girl, from LA, but I’ve fallen in love with Vincennes. It has embraced me, and now I’m a champion for small businesses, locally-owned businesses. I’m a champion for Vincennes.
“So I want them to see how great our community is.”
The Big Balloon Build was unveiled to its first visitors Thursday afternoon following a celebratory ribbon cutting with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. The group invited kids and adults with KCARC to have the first look, then residents from local nursing homes, too.
Seeing their faces, Romani said, makes all the hard work — the blood, sweat, and sometimes tears — well worth it.
“It’s a mega pay off for us to see their initial reaction, when a kid comes in here and they just can’t believe it,” Romani said, gesturing wide and with big eyes, just as a child would upon first seeing a warehouse-size building covered floor to ceiling in brightly-colored balloons. “That’s the best part of the build.
“These are the hardest working people on the planet,” she said of the artists. “They have worked tirelessly the last three-and-a-half days, but they love this. And that’s why.”
Following a benefit dinner tonight, which includes a balloon dress fashion show, the proceeds of which will go to United Way and the agencies it serves, the Big Balloon Build will be open to the public from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday.
The entrance fee is a bag of non-perishable food that will then be dispersed by the United Way to the county’s many food pantries.
Making an impact, Romani said, has become as much a part of the Big Balloon Build as the balloon creations and talented artists themselves.
The event has major, national sponsors that provide both the balloons themselves — all of them eco-friendly — to the equipment used, allowing for the proceeds to be given back to a charity of the group’s choosing.
Each Big Balloon Build chooses a nonprofit with which to partner, and the hope, Romani said, is that the impact grows ever larger with each larger-than-life balloon experience erected around the world.
The artists themselves pay to be a part of the Big Balloon Builds, that money going to Davies to compensate him for his ideas and guidance, Romani said, but each of them take home something far more valuable: the skills and experience necessary to make even greater impacts in their own communities, not to mention genuine, lasting friendships, too.
“They’ve left their businesses, their countries, and their states to come to this community to make a difference to people through the joy of balloons,” Davies said during the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, “and that’s what the Big Ballon Build is all about.”
Davies expressed his sincerest gratitude, too, at how Vincennes had embraced him over the last week, as well as the 65 artists themselves.
Mayor Joe Yochum, during the ceremony, even made them all honorary citizens.
“The valleys in South Wales are really small, so when you come to an area like Vincennes and everything is all spread out, you feel like you could get lost because there’s nothing to hold you down or pin you in one direction,” he told the group gathered amid the shade of a dense balloon forrest. “I think the thing that pins people down in Vincennes is the community and the people. It’s such an amazing community; I’m just blown away. We have felt part of this community for the past week, and I think forevermore we will all feel a part of Vincennes.
“I hope we’ve left you some lasting memories.”
