Having been bitten by the poverty bug while growing up on Hamilton Avenue, I never dreamed of a future that would include rubbing elbows with some very prominent people.
That adventure actually started when I was in high school at St. Francis Academy, the forerunner of Owensboro Catholic. It was there the I went head over heals over a young girl from Rockport, Indiana named Florence Henderson.
Florence also attended St. Francis and contrary to what I would have longed for, we only dated a few times before she went on to Broadway and television stardom.
My bride and the real love of my life came to know about Florence but cautioned friends and others not to worry. She said she was the one who gathered at the altar and that gathering lasted for 52 years.
Without doubt, my long career as a journalist contributed to my mixing with a lot of celebrities.
My ship, the U.S.S. Roanoke, made a brief stop at the Rock of Gibraltar during which time the crew was honored by a visit from Queen Elizabeth and actress Grace Kelly.
Actually, I didn’t rub elbows with either but it was nice being relatively close.
The late U.S. Congressman William Natcher became pretty good talking friends back when he was campaigning for another term. It wasn’t uncommon for him to stop by my office at the newspaper in Hartford where we discussed our fondness for cooking.
During one of those stops, the congressman volunteered his recipe for cooking a boneless ham in a plastic bag. It sounded like a novel idea but the end result wasn’t that good. Sadly, he passed away before I ever saw him again so I didn’t have to hit him with that unfavorable conclusion.
I don’t remember why U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater came to Kingsport, Tennessee back in the 1950s but I do recall he was very involved in picture taking and asked to see the camera I was using to cover his visit.
In our conversation, he told me he all but papered his family room walls with photographs he had taken.
I previously wrote about running into actor Jimmy Stewart while walking along the French Riviera. Sitting on a hotel veranda with another actor, Cary Grant, Stewart asked me and a friend of mine to join them for a little refreshment.
To my surprise, Stewart was as down home as my great grandfather.
While my memory has refused to store his name, I also had a slight relationship with the Secret Service agent made famous when he urgently jumped upon the back of President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade vehicle and threw his body over that of the assassinated leader in Dallas, Texas.
Another chance with the agent came when I covered a canoeing visit to Louisville by President Lyndon Johnson. I was standing in the back of a pickup truck in order to get a good picture of the president when he came out of the front door of a nearby building when I reached into my jacket to get a cigarette.
I was in the process of pulling that cigarette out when a Secret Service jumped into the pickup with me and said: “Pull that hand out real slow.” I did just that, with a cigarette between my thumb and forefinger and we both had a good laugh.
That same agent accompanied Johnson on a campaign stop at the Evansville airport in 1964 and we met again for the second time. Only this time the meeting was a little more on the friendly side.
Waiting for the president to exit his plane, the agent asked me if I had ever been aboard Air Force One. With that, he took me by the elbow and ushered me up the gangplank and into the airplane.
And so it was with the little boy who again walked up and down Hamilton Avenue and talking with friends and neighbors.
By the way, those folks also were very important.
