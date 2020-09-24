The 2020s haven’t exactly gotten off to a roaring start.
So, let’s turn the clock back a century and look at some of the things that happened in the area in the 1920s.
There were 40,733 of us in Daviess County when the “jazz age” began.
And fewer than half — 17,424 — lived in Owensboro.
Local boosters called us “The Chicago of Kentucky.”
But Paducah with 24,735 people was growing much faster than we were.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, assistant secretary of the Navy and Democratic nominee for vice president, addressed 1,800 people at the Grand Theatre downtown on Oct. 2, 1920.
Ten months later, he would be crippled by polio.
Tractors were beginning to replace mules in area fields.
And tomatoes were becoming a big crop in the southern part of Daviess County.
But hemp was still Kentucky’s biggest cash crop.
When women won the right to vote in 1920, they also won other rights and responsibilities.
In 1921, Daviess County impaneled its first all-female jury.
Voters in Owensboro agreed to sell $300,000 in bonds to build a new Owensboro High School on Frederica Street near the south city limits.
In the summer of 1923, the Ku Klux Klan, with nearly 4 million members nationwide, decided to organize a klavern in Owensboro.
But city and county officials refused to allow them to meet on public property.
So, the Klan moved to a field just outside town on the Livermore Road — where Kentucky Wesleyan College is today — and erected a large electric cross with bare light bulbs on crossed telephone poles.
But the Klan never gained a foothold in the community.
Owensboro changed the name of its first public park — Hickman Park — to American Legion Park in 1923 to honor of veterans of The World War.
In April 1924, construction began on Lock and Dam 46 in Owensboro to improve navigation on the Ohio River.
It was dynamited when it becomes obsolete in the 1970s.
And a city park — English Park — took over the land.
In western Daviess County, Mount St. Joseph Academy added a junior college to its offerings.
In 1947, the campus moved to Owensboro and eventually became Brescia University.
In 1925, John D. “Jughandle Johnny” Morrison became the only Daviess Countian to pitch in a World Series.
In Owensboro, downtown merchants, concerned about their future, unsuccessfully tried to get a law passed forbidding new businesses south of 11th Street.
A commercial oil boom began here in 1925 with 10,661 barrels pumped the first year.
Soon downtown hotels and restaurants were filled with oil men seeking drilling rights across the region.
For a time, Owensboro had a shot at becoming an aviation center.
Kentucky Aircraft Corp. began producing airplanes on Daniels Lane in 1926.
But Frank Sheehan, the company’s president, died in a plane crash on Valentine’s Day 1927.
And the company died with him.
After 39 years in business, F.A. Ames & Co., once a major Owensboro employer and a nationally known buggy maker, conceded to the automobile and closed its doors in 1926.
In December 1928, Lawrence and Bruce Hager, owners of The Inquirer, formed Owensboro Publishing Co., bought the Messenger and combined the city’s two newspapers into the Messenger-Inquirer.
On Jan. 9, 1929, Farmers Bank of West Louisville was held up by two bandits armed with a Thompson machine gun.
With Prohibition still in full swing, only seven licensed distilleries were left in the United States and Owensboro’s Glenmore Distillery was one of them, producing industrial alcohol and vinegar.
In August 1929, the city leased 35 acres on Parrish Avenue from Daviess County Judge E. P. Taylor for a city park.
Moreland Park is named for Alexander Moreland, Taylor’s father-in-law who owned the property earlier.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.