As I was congratulating myself for not turning on my heat yet, as I was perusing shopping venues for warm and wooly socks, as I was contemplating a new pair of UGGS, I received an email from my friend, Kveta, in the Czech Republic.
Kveta, you remember, is my colleague and good friend who has taken me under her wing in Olomouc, in the Ukraine, on adventures. Kveta is the humanitarian worker who used to pack a bag and at a moment’s notice head out for flooded lands, troubled places, seeking out those who are hurting and need her the most.
The bag she packed was incredibly small. Her heart, 10 times the size. So, Kveta is a no-nonsense doer, and while I am sitting in my little house fussing over fuzzy socks, she and her family are worrying about surviving the winter snows of central Europe. Not in the vague, pseudo-Scandi way that I have affected, but in the real, “heat our home with wood” kind of way that is real.
Real, and scary.
Concerning.
Because Russian President Vladimir Putin has stopped transmission of all natural gas to a large part of Europe.
Kveta writes they spent the summer preparing their home for heating with wood. She says they should be all right because they have a tile stove. You may have seen them in your travels, or in movies. The large stoves, behemoths, really, tucked in a corner of a room, taller than a tall man, often clad in decorative tile, a tiny door for the wood down close to the floor.
Kveta lives in a village, in a a typical Hana farmhouse, with a courtyard that takes you to the house proper, and then the farm beyond. It is one of the best places I’ve ever been, and welcoming in all the right ways. The little keeping room right off the kitchen, the outbuildings, just neat as a pin, the enormous willow baskets her father made years ago. The garden and orchard beyond.
It is a home for a family that lives inside as well as outside, and under trees are tables, and outdoor fireplaces, and when I first began visiting, small children, Kveta’s grandchildren, creeping around and climbing those trees to be close, but not too close, to these visitors who sound funny when they talk.
So, while Kveta and her family have ways to heat their home, imagine for a minute the amount of firewood it will take. Just last weekend I burned some old documents. Mostly I just wanted to fool around with fire. But I bet I burned through three or four logs before I was through. And now I see what a waste that was, when I think of my friends in Europe.
Think about it for a moment, those of you with wood-burning fireplaces. How much fuel would you need to keep just one, maybe two rooms warm all this winter? Where would you get it, how would you split it, stack it, keep a fire going on the coldest of days? Think of this. What if everyone you knew with a fireplace needed the same wood you do?
My friend, Martin, lives in a village, too, and he and his brothers built the home Martin’s family lives in. It is designed to be heated with wood. Out back are neat stacks of wood, three years’ worth, wood Martin cuts himself, wood he hauls home, splits and stacks. But not everyone is Martin, or has a Martin to provide.
And then, what if you live in the city, in a flat with no fireplace at all? Now what do you do? We might remember the ice storm, the hardship of that when we couldn’t heat our homes.
And that was temporary, two weeks, three at the most.
It is important to point out here, my friends live in the heart of central Europe, in villages, which we might think of as Sorgho, Stanley, Philpot, not in some backwater, but modern Czech Republic. It is upsetting to think of the ways my friends have been caught up in a political maelstrom, that something so basic as warmth in the winter is a precarious prospect in the year 2022.
We will feel effects, too, with soaring prices, and some of us may have to shut off rooms, bundle up. Some of us may suffer more than that. We need to think about them as the days inch toward winter. And let’s think of our friends in Europe, too. All of Europe, as they work to keep warm, as they work to manage the uncertainty that surrounds them.
