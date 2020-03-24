The Green River Asset Building Coalition had 22 regional sites open a few weeks ago.
Then, the coronavirus, or COVID-19, hit Kentucky in early March.
GRABC, which provides free tax preparation services for low- to moderate-income residents, has a couple of drop-off sites open now. The rest of its sites closed recently due to COVID-19.
“We’ve had to alter our plan to keep social distancing,” said Tina Lynch, GRABC executive director.
Hybrid sites do not allow walk-ins. Instead, volunteers meet clients at the door and request Social Security cards, driver’s licenses and bank information for automatic deposits. Volunteers make copies of those documents while clients fill out interview sheets outside the building.
When volunteers return driver’s licenses and other documents, they take clients’ tax information, create a return and call the client when it is done. The client returns to the site to sign tax forms, which volunteers submit electronically.
The last two days the OCTC site was open it operated under this social distancing plan, which Lynch calls a hybrid or drop-off site.
Volunteers completed 43 tax returns in the college parking lot on March 17. The following day, they completed 35 tax returns in the rain, Lynch said.
Because of COVID-19, the tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15. Besides, residents who do not owe a tax bill can file up to three years later and receive their retroactive refunds, so there is no hurry, Lynch said.
She doesn’t want people to feel no alternative exists other than paid tax preparation services, where filing fees can eat a good percentage of a refund.
Residents who have access to the internet can file at myfreetaxes.com.
As soon as possible, Lynch plans to reopen GRABC sites. Many regional residents are eligible for earned income tax credits, which provide sizeable refunds that can give a financial boost during this time of temporary job losses.
GRABC continues to do all it can to help people with tax filings. For more information about drop-off site locations, contact Lynch at 270-685-1603 or tinalynch@GRABC.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
