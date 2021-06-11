Janet May is adding a downtown location for her A Day In Time store, which has been in Preservation Station in West Louisville since 2016.
She plans to open an 1,800-square-foot store at 103A W. Third St. — between Simply Chic Home Accents and Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery — around Aug. 1.
The building was formerly home to In The Groove and, before that, Single Thread Boutique.
“We’re creating a little arts district,” May said of the three stores.
She said Debi Ford at Simply Chic had double doors cut into the wall between her store and May’s, so people can walk between them without going outside.
“Debi and I will work hand-in-hand,” May said. “I have home décor and gifts, too. But we’re working so we won’t offer the same things.”
She said, “Downtown is the place to be. A lot of business is going out on Kentucky 54. But downtown is more relaxed than Kentucky 54.”
The new store is much larger than the 780 square feet May has at Preservation Station.
“My garage at home is packed with furniture,” she said. “I’ll be moving that to the new store and have space to work on it there. I’ll be able to add a lot more stuff downtown.”
May said A Day In Time will have “lots of outdoor things. I’m the queen of garden flags. And I’ll have planters. bird feeders, yard stakes and other things.”
She said, “I’ll also have some really cool handbags and painted furniture along with some home décor and canvas art pieces that are unique to the area.”
May said she worked at Macy’s for 24 years, operating her Preservation Station store on the side.
Once Macy’s closed in 2020, May said she decided to open the second store after the pandemic ended.
She said she started at Preservation Station with a single table on market days and just kept growing from there.
May said the Preservation Station store will remain open.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.