Magic was in the air alongside a crowd of princesses on Sunday at the White Chateau at Cecil Farms with the debut of Magical Memories Character Co.’s “Royal Fall Ball.”

Over 120 princesses and their esteemed guests dressed up in their best royal fare for “an enchanting experience” and “memories that will last a lifetime” with a royal crowning ceremony, coloring pictures, dancing and a chance to meet their own favorite fantasy characters from the Glass Slipper Princess, the Mermaid Princess and the Rose Princess ready for meet-and-greets and pictures.

