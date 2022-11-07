Magic was in the air alongside a crowd of princesses on Sunday at the White Chateau at Cecil Farms with the debut of Magical Memories Character Co.’s “Royal Fall Ball.”
Over 120 princesses and their esteemed guests dressed up in their best royal fare for “an enchanting experience” and “memories that will last a lifetime” with a royal crowning ceremony, coloring pictures, dancing and a chance to meet their own favorite fantasy characters from the Glass Slipper Princess, the Mermaid Princess and the Rose Princess ready for meet-and-greets and pictures.
Morgan Jones of Richland, Indiana, attended with her daughter Josie, 4, who dressed up as Anna of Arendelle from Disney’s “Frozen.”
It was an ideal way to celebrate a recent milestone in Josie’s life — and what she enjoys.
“Her birthday was November 2, so we thought it would be a good birthday present and she’s really gotten into princesses,” she said. “(She loves) Cinderella.”
Nikki Johnson and Rebecca Spinks, co-owners of Magical Memories Character Co., were inspired to put on something special for the community and thought the location was a great fit.
“There’s not a prettier venue in Owensboro, in our opinion,” Johnson said. “It was perfect.”
“We just wanted to bring some of the magic to Owensboro that we didn’t have here before,” Spinks said. “It really warms our hearts to see all these kids so happy and just having the best time meeting these princesses they never met before in such a beautiful space.”
Suzanne White, owner of the White Chateau at Cecil Farms, was just as excited to help bring it to life.
“We absolutely love it. I didn’t realize how much I would love it,” she said. “Today, when all of the little girls dressed as princesses were lined up out here just giddy, and bouncing and excited to go in was really touching.”
White also found the ball to be a great way to bring families together.
“This is just a unique experience and opportunity for mothers and daughters, or we’ve seen fathers and daughters today, to have a little playdate for the day or have some time together,” she said.
Spinks was pleased with the turnout for the inaugural ball.
“(It’s) amazing,” she said. “ ... I had tears in my eyes when the princesses came out because I could just see everyone just so happy and so amazed by what we brought here.
“It’s amazing to know that we did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.