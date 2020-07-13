As a kid, Dr. Kerry Paape knew she wanted to be a doctor.
Paape, a cardiothoracic surgeon who joined Owensboro Health last summer, told her mom she wanted to practice medicine by the time she was 7 or 8 years old.
“When I was 15, I out of the blue volunteered at a nursing home,” Paape said.
She fell in love with the facility’s residents.
Life kept pushing her to become a surgeon. In the late 1980s, she became a surgical resident in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Surgery — especially heart and lung — is a male-dominated profession.
“I never knew girls could be heart surgeons,” Paape said.
But a mentor encouraged her to pursue that specialty.
With nearly 30 years of experience under her belt, she’s happy to find herself at OH.
Paape, who has a knack for putting people at ease, is quick to say she’s not the big-city type. She prefers short drives to work and believes in building relationships with patients.
For example, she keeps all the thank you cards patients send her.
She sits “eyeball to eyeball” with patients, and she strives to treat each one like she would want a doctor to treat a member of her family.
Paape was born in Casper, Wyoming. She teasingly says she grew up as “oilfield trash,” so moving and adjusting to new schools, friends and cities was part of life.
Fore example, she grew up in Calgary, Canada, and lived in Houston, Texas.
OH impressed Paape from the start.
“This little hospital is like a diamond in the desert,” she said.
After moving here, Paape immediately set out to learn about her new home, make friends and find her next hobby.
“I wandered into this barn and paddock set up,” she said of Dream Riders of Kentucky in Philpot.
Dream Riders offers equestrian therapy to disabled people. Paape knew she’d found her niche.
As an animal advocate — at one time she toyed with the idea of becoming a veterinarian — Paape volunteered to clean stalls and groom horses. She also took a couple of training sessions.
Before long, Paape was a Dream Riders board member.
She owns three horses — a Tennessee Walker and two quarter horses — and a boarding business in Louisiana, where she has a large barn and indoor arena. And she has some rescue cats.
Paape is pleased with her new life here.
“Owensboro is a perfect-sized town for me,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
