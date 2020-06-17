My sister tells this story, one that happened a couple of weeks ago.
She was at McDonald’s, deciding whether to go through the drive-thru or go inside. She must have her diet Coke, you see.
She must have it every day, any time she’s out in the car, as important to her errands as her debit card and brake pedal. And when the urge hits, she must have it NOW. I find it I maddening — the diet Coke part, the McDonald’s part, the immediate gratification part. But there you are.
This day she decided to park and go in, being, as it was, in the middle of the corona crisis and the drive-thru lines were too long. Because NOW had arrived, and counter service was available.
But she ambulates slowly, having mobility issues, and while she waits to get that fixed she walks slowly and even though she hates it, she uses a crutch to help with stability.
A man in a big truck, one of those oversized work trucks for a utility company or construction outfit, rolls past her and stops, parking not quite in a parking spot. He hops out and heads for the door.
She wonders why he stopped there, in a spot not quite a parking spot. Maybe his truck is too big for the narrow drive-thru, or maybe he is impatient, too. But her eyes are on the asphalt beneath her, searching, as she has grown accustomed, for any irregularity that might catch her toe or cause her trouble. She doesn’t give him another thought.
She approaches the door and sees him, standing there, calm and patient, his arms casually folded across his chest. She can’t quite figure it out. As she nears the door, he thrusts out his arm and opens it for her, giving her plenty of room to enter.
Surprised, she asks if he had been waiting for her. He had.
She thanks him, thanks him again, goes to thank him a third time.
He brushes it off, says pleasantly, “See? There are still gentlemen left in the world.”
He doesn’t go in after her. He is not there for food. He saw her hobbling.
He is there to get the door.
He gets back in his truck and goes on his way.
She has told me this story at least twice, and I don’t mind hearing it again. I think of the first time during social distancing I accidentally moved into someone’s space.
I was buying plants and had moved around my cart to turn the bar codes for the young woman who was zapping my herbs and geraniums with her scanner.
We were both masked but I had stepped into that invisible bubble she had determined for herself and in a twinkling she stiffened slightly and moved away … so small a movement I hardly noticed. But I noticed.
It upset me — upset me that I had scared her for a moment, that I could be scary. It upset me that the distance between safety and danger was so slight. It upset me that even among flowers and herbs the world felt unsafe.
It just upset me all the way around.
I prefer to go through my days in a kind of sweet oblivion, trusting in the cosmos and my place in it, trusting I will generally know what to do. I feel less certain of it, these days.
We are so hyperaware of each other, and our proximity to others. I have lunched with friends on a wide open porch, but we replaced our masks if we got up and came within a few feet of each other, reaching for the cookies, say, or letting the dog out.
I wheel my cart down the emptiest aisles. I try to avoid the elderly women who remind me of my mother, in their masks as they shop. I don’t want to crowd them and cause alarm.
I work to have reassuring and smiling eyes above my mask because I have to look into their eyes. I cannot not look into their eyes.
So maybe this new hyperawareness will help us, in the end. Maybe, as we social distance, complain about it, even, we are thinking more consciously of ways in which to interact with one another.
Maybe we are kinder, those of us disposed toward kindness. It opens up the space for us to see someone hobbling, a crutch, a distant door to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.