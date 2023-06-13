OWENWS-06-10-23 FRANEY MISSION

Jessie Franey talks about her mission work in El Salvador from her mother’s home Friday in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro native Jessie Franey is preparing to move to El Salvador in September to assist with a new medical practice in San Marcelino, which lies on the coast of the country.

Franey is involved with an organization called Emerge Global that dedicates itself to assisting indigenous people in their home countries build stronger communities.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.