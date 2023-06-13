Owensboro native Jessie Franey is preparing to move to El Salvador in September to assist with a new medical practice in San Marcelino, which lies on the coast of the country.
Franey is involved with an organization called Emerge Global that dedicates itself to assisting indigenous people in their home countries build stronger communities.
“We’ve had different micro-enterprise development outreach programs (in El Salvador) like chicken co-ops, tilapia farms, aquaponics and a soccer ministry,” Franey said. “Our newest endeavor is opening the primary care medical clinic.”
Franey, a physician’s assistant by trade, has worked in internal medicine and pediatrics for the last four and a half years in Lexington.
“Two years ago (Emerge Global) asked if I’d consider coming on board to open and run the clinic,” she said. “They’ve had missionaries in the area for five years and when they brainstormed about the clinic, my name came to mind.”
Franey said Emerge Global has done nonprofit work in other countries aside from El Salvador, including Portugal, east Africa and the United Kingdom.
“There are different things we focus on in different countries,” she said. “El Salvador is comprehensive in what we do down there.”
As Franey gets ready to head back to El Salvador in September, she can’t help but feel like it’s a little unreal.
“It’s been a dream of mine for the past two decades to work in Latin America,” she said. “I have a masters degree in Latin American studies and focused on public health a development along with PA school.”
More from this section
Franey was waiting on the right opportunity to go to Latin America for a prolonged time and it eventually found her.
“El Salvador is the smallest county in Central America and has a real history with hardship,” she said. “The people are so lovely and welcoming and have embraced our field workers down there. When I went, I was impressed with how eager they are to improve the situation.”
The clinic that Franey will be assisting is hoping to be opened by the end of the year.
“The structure of the clinic is all there and now we’re working on the interior,” she said. “We’ll have a primary care area with general practice rooms, but we’ll also have an urgent treatment wing, a pharmacy and a lab.”
A medical clinic was a large need in San Marcelino as it does not have any basic healthcare.
“They don’t have any primary healthcare practitioners,” Franey said. “It’s about an hour and 15 minutes to the closest clinic and hospital, which may not seem like a lot, but that’s a whole days work and some people don’t have their own private transportation.”
Looking ahead, Franey said she is excited to become apart of the San Marcelino community.
“From the professional side and personal side, being able to make friends there and to see where some of the further needs are,” she said. “I would love to see people living happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives by hopefully what we can do there, but also seeing what their capabilities are.”
For more information on Emerge Global, visit www.emergeglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.