Friday was the day that the family of U.S. Army Pfc. Robert Wright had been waiting on for 72 years.

Robert Wright went missing in action during the Korean War in 1950. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced in November that he had been accounted for as of Aug. 15.

