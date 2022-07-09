Keith Lawrence recently said that the “retirement thing” is a lot like attending your own funeral.
His version was that people say nice things about you that you know aren’t entirely true.
In his case, however, I would correct that: People say nice things about you that ARE true. The difference is, you actually get to hear them.
The man, the myth, the legend is retiring after 50 years as a reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer. He will continue to write columns (and here I will share a little inside secret: Writing columns is not work) and maybe an occasional news report.
But the newspaper will never be the same.
For anyone who wonders why anyone would stay in one place for so long, all I can say is, if you worked in a newsroom, you wouldn’t ask that question. You would already know.
I was privileged to work at the M-I for 27 of Mr. Lawrence’s 50 years.
Those were the Golden Years.
My first job was in the photography department, developing film and prints. I was 17 years old and still in high school. My boss later told me if he’d known I was so young, he wouldn’t have hired me. But he added that he was glad he did, and I was too.
I asked him why he did hire me, and he said it was because I was the only candidate who didn’t act like I already knew everything, and he wanted someone he could teach.
That set the tone for my entire tenure at the M-I: If you were willing to learn, they would teach.
I graduated from high school and they offered me a full-time job.
What a deal. Instead of paying all that money to go to college just to get a job, I had skipped that expensive middle step and went right to work, and spent the next quarter-century learning.
The first encounter I remember with Keith Lawrence came when I was working in what we called the library. This was a room where we clipped out articles from the newspaper, made copies, and filed them under every conceivable topic somebody might later search.
Remember, this was all before the internet or any kind of digital anything. So for example, if Mr. Lawrence wrote an article about a new restaurant in town, copies would be glued in notebooks filed under his name, the restaurant’s name, the owner’s name, and any other key words that might seem relevant.
Anyway, he came in to look for an encyclopedia, mentioning that he needed to know how to spell “Pinocchio.”
I replied, “P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O.”
I told Mr. Lawrence that story earlier this week. He asked if he had believed me. I said I didn’t know, but I guess not because he looked it up anyway. (I was right.)
That was the first and probably only time I ever knew anything Keith Lawrence didn’t know.
Actually, I take that back. There is something else I know that he apparently doesn’t know:
That he was a mentor and an example to me and to countless others who came and went in the newsroom during those golden years.
Whether it was providing daily coverage of the General Assembly, searching the backwater area of western Daviess County for alleged sightings of a local version of Bigfoot, interviewing the driver of a monster truck named Stomper Bully or sitting in a shabby living room listening to a veteran put into stumbling, halting words the visions that had haunted his dreams for many years … Keith Lawrence went everywhere, did everything, talked to everyone and wrote everything with accuracy, heart, dignity and respect.
He not only told you what happened … but helped you understand why it mattered.
It’s not a funeral, but I would like to add my little flower to the bouquet of praise that has rightfully been bestowed upon Keith Lawrence in these recent weeks.
I left the M-I in 2002 to take a job in the world of education. That turned out to be a great decision for me in many ways, but I never stopped loving my former workplace or colleagues. The truth is, I could never, ever, have done what I’ve done without the lessons I learned in the newsroom.
Because although I’ve spent the last 27 years surrounded by professional educators, I have grown to realize that nobody ever had better teachers than the ones I had in the newsroom of the Messenger-Inquirer.
They say when the student is ready, the teacher will appear.
Sometimes, the first question the teacher will ask is, “How do you spell ‘Pinocchio’?”
