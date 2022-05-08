This Mother’s Day is a special one for Owensboro resident Amanda Patterson, as she will spend it with her children for the first time since being in recovery.

Patterson has been in recovery for about two years and lives in the Fresh Start for Women community, where she moved after completing a recovery program with True North.

Patterson said her road to recovery has been long and not something she was always confident she would accomplish. But now, she said, she not only has her children back in her life, but has been able to mend broken bridges with other family members, including her siblings and parents.

Patterson said she was in active addiction for about four years, and although her children always had what they needed, there came a point where she was not able to care for them as a result of substance use and lost custody.

She lost custody for around three years, one of which, she said, she spent incarcerated.

Being incarcerated, however, gave her the wake-up call she needed to get sober and be a mother figure for her children.

“Just being in there made me realize that I needed to get myself together for my kids or they wouldn’t have their mom anymore,” she said. “When I was in jail was when I decided I wasn’t going to do it anymore — my kids needed me.”

Patterson said once she got out, she went into a recovery program immediately and still attends therapy on a regular basis. But there were times, she said, she felt she might not be able to do it.

With a supportive community in Fresh Start, however, she said she works through those times and is reminded of how much she has gained since entering into recovery.

“The further I got into my recovery … and meeting all these people that went through the same thing I went through, I grew to like it more,” she said. “I like this sober life. I wake up, and I feel better. I actually get to sleep.”

Patterson’s life in Fresh Start, she said, has given her a chance to save money, to work on getting her GED, to have a roof over her head and provide a safe home for her children again. She even plans on going to school to study criminal justice once she finishes her GED.

“They’re just a really good support system,” she said. “If I’m ever feeling down on myself, instead of giving up on this … I can collect my thoughts and talk with women around here and they can make me feel better.”

Now, she said, she is able to find a support system in not only her Fresh Start community, but also her family and children that she has been able to reconnect with.

Patterson was able to regain custody of her son last June and her daughter in August, giving her a chance to be involved in their birthdays and Christmas, which was a big step for everyone moving forward.

The process has not been a simple and easy one, however. She said it has taken time to redevelop a bond with her children and regain their trust after being gone for so long. But things are looking up.

“At first, it was a struggle, especially with my son, because he’s the oldest, and he didn’t understand at first, and he was really mad at me,” she said. “He had a lot of animosity built up, but it’s getting better. Since I was gone for so long, and I messed up so much, I didn’t think that they were going to come back as fast as they did, but when they came back, it was great.”

Although the family does not have plans set in stone for Mother’s Day, Patterson said they are simply happy to get to spend time together.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I can actually be a mom again. I get to take care of my kids. I get to do motherly things. It makes me feel good every day I wake up to know that my kids are back with me.”

