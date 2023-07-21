On Thursday morning, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, city and county firefighters and other emergency responders were invited to the Wendell Foster campus for a “thank you” at a First Responders BBQ hosted by Wendell Foster and the Chamber Young Professionals.
Responders chatted with Wendell Foster residents while enjoying a lunch provided by the organizations.
Wendell Foster has held the event for about five years. This is the first year the organization has partnered with the Chamber Young Professionals.
“Our intention is to keep (the annual event) growing,” said Kirk Aldridge, Wendell Foster’s community engagement specialist. “We are grateful the Chamber Young Professionals have helped us out. The community has definitely gotten behind the event.”
Doug Hoyt, Wendell Foster’s chief executive officer, said the event is a way for the facility’s residents to meet with emergency responders outside of responders’ usual roles of providing care. The event also is an opportunity for responders to get to know the residents.
“We recognized not everybody feels comfortable with people with disabilities,” Hoyt said. The event allows both groups “to get to know one another in a non-emergency situation.
“Everything in this world is about relationships. The world would be a better place if we respected each other and built better relationships.”
The event is a way to show appreciation for the important tasks emergency responders perform, Hoyt said.
Officers and firefighters came to the event during meal breaks. Even law enforcement who couldn’t leave their posts were remembered.
“We sent a box of food to the jail,” Aldridge said.
Jake Boswell, vice chairman of the Chamber Young Professionals, said the group was planning its own event for first responders when they learned Wendell Foster had been hosting a similar event for years. Instead of having a second event, the CYP group asked to partner with Wendell Foster.
“They needed more volunteers,” Boswell said. “We have more than 20 volunteers with CYP helping.”
The event gives the CYP members a chance to learn more about emergency responders.
Bringing Chamber members together with people with intellectual or developmental disabilities teaches CYP members “not only what their needs are, but what they provide to Owensboro,” Boswell said.
“The partnership is just getting started,” Boswell said. “I think today has been successful. I hope Wendell Foster will have us back.”
Officer Dylan Evans, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said, “We are very grateful Wendell Foster is having a first responder day. The support of the community is always nice to have.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
