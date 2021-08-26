Jackson Roark was a voracious reader.
In his 13 years of life, he traveled heavily, venturing to Narnia, Hogwarts, Terabithia and ancient Greece.
When he died in July from cancer, his parents, Dave and Holly Roark, said they were devastated when they thought about all the places he would never have a chance to visit. They re-framed that grief, however, and remembered the trips Jackson experienced through books, and they wanted to figure out a way to continue his passion.
On Wednesday, the Roarks, in partnership with Independence Bank, donated a book vending machine to Estes Elementary School. At Jackson’s funeral, the Roarks asked for attendees to donate books in honor of their son, and those books will fill the vending machine as it needs replenishing.
Estes Elementary School Principal Ryan Williams said the Roarks turning their tragedy into a blessing is inspiring, and it will be a gift that will keep on giving for future generations at the school.
The vending machine, operated with a coin students earn as a reward for completing assignments or other good deeds, sits just outside the school’s front lobby. In each book is a sticker that reads that it was donated in honor of Jackson. There’s also an HP emblem that denotes Jackson’s favorite book series, “Harry Potter.”
Dave Roark said at the dedication of the vending machine that through their son’s journey with osteosarcoma, Jackson wanted to use the experience to inspire other people.
“One thing he said to me was, ‘One good thing about this is that lots of people are paying attention now, and he can urge them to do kind things,’ ” Dave Roark said. “That’s what he was about, and he loved to read, and from that we came up with the idea for Jack’s Stacks, which is going to be our organization where we gather books and we donate to schools so we can pass on his love for reading to other children.”
Holly Roark said it warmed her heart to see the machine up and running, and the faces of children who would soon have their new books in honor of her son.
Books were an escape for Jackson, she said, and they especially helped him as he struggled through cancer, as they can open up new worlds for people.
“I hope that’s what it does for these kiddos also,” she said. “He was just an amazing kid. He loved to read, he loved 80’s music, he loved going to the book fair.
“Not every child is able to have as many books as easily as Jackson, so we hope that this book machine gets more books into more kids’ hands.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
