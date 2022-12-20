The dogs at the Legion Park dog park must be pretty special.
There are many reasons people give to the Goodfellows Club. Some do it because it’s part of their Christmas tradition. Others donate to Goodfellows because, once upon a time, they were children who received a much-needed winter coat, or were invited to attend a Goodfellows Christmas party.
Some contribute because they know that every dollar Goodfellows collects goes to help children in need. And others make a donation in honor of family members who have gone, or of friends and family are still alive today.
In a recent roll call, a supporter donated in honor “of the dogs that go to Legion Park dog park.”
That’s a great reason to contribute to Goodfellows, because, frankly the city dog park and the Goodfellows Park has something in common — they bring joy. Watching dogs frolic is brings happiness, and being happy in this world is no small thing.
Goodfellows brings joy to children, not just at Christmas, but every week of the school year. When Goodfellows pays for a student to receive new school clothes, a winter coat or a new pair of shoes, the benefit goes far beyond the clothes themselves. The children also receive a dose of confidence — because no kid wants to be self-conscious about wearing worn-out clothes and shoes.
School guidance counselors and teachers can tell you that confidence translate to the classroom. A student not worrying about how they look is a student who is ready to learn, to engage and to focus on their lessons.
Goodfellows is a gift to children. A donation for a friend, family member or even a dog park is also a gift, and it extends the giving spirit of Christmas across the entire year.
Anyway, we wish the dogs at Legion Park dog park a Merry Christmas, and we hope they keep warming hearts. And, to the donor who helped Goodfellows in their honor, thank you.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 20, 2022
Previously reported … $125,565.16
In memory of Troy and Lucille Vowels
by Martha L. Davis … $1,000
In memory of Ernie and Martine Davis
by Martha L. Davis … $1,000
In memory of Bobby Kuegel and Paul
Fullenwider by Carl Mulligan … $500
South Hampton Homemakers Club … $200
In memory of Jerry and Margaret
Biscopink and Lindy and Liz Ashby … $200
Seven Hills Head Start Preschool … $173
In memory of Meghan Davis by Lori
Bretschneider … $50
In memory of David House by Martha
Kurre House … $25
In memory of Mary Margaret Kurre by
the Kurre family … $25
Total as of December 20, 2022 … $128,738.16
