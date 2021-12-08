I wait at the door like a toddler or a puppy, handprints and nose prints all over the glass, and I watch delivery vans slow and park between my house and my neighbors. Sometimes they bring me things, sometimes they take boxes next door. I forget what I have ordered and tamp down panic when I see such big boxes heading my way. It is almost always paper towels or furnace filters, but this year, I have spent considerable time waiting and watching for packages that will not come.
It isn’t because of supply chain issues. I’m not sure I actually hit “submit” on those late nights when I played on my phone in the dark, drunk on fatigue as sleep alluded me. When I try to remember what I ordered as I grow impatient, standing in my vestibule, listening for UPS, it all takes on a dream-like quality, part fairy tale, part psychological thriller, and I can’t be certain of anything at just that moment.
Right now I’m missing two boxes of Christmas cards, some fancy bakeware and an Emile Henri casserole dish which I don’t really need, or, on sale, do I? But isn’t it true we all need, in some superficial way, items that are as much fun to say out loud as Emile Henri? I will be heartsick if I didn’t order these things and wait, hopelessly, standing at my door on Christmas Eve, a crusted-over egg nog in my cold, departed, disappointed hands.
How they have kept their heads above water, I just don’t know, but we have such great shops here, and I explored some last week. In fact, I think I have marked off just about everyone on my list, and made some purchases for myself, too. I would tell you that I am not much of a shopper. I am a re-stocker, precise in my approach to procurement.
But after almost two years with no browsing to speak of, I wanted everything I clapped my eyes on. And not as gifts for others, either. I wanted stuff for myself. I think I understand now why ridin’ into town with Pa after a long snowed-in winter out there on the Prairie was such a treat for Half-Pint. Even I could get behind the thrill of bolts and bolts of calico these days. Pounds of sugar. A keg of nails.
I am grateful for delivered goods, grocery store pick-ups. These have proved to be necessary and potentially life-saving, not just a mere indulgence. But, to be out in the shops, Christmas music on a loop, so many things to break and bump into, the thrill and danger of that.
To venture out to squeeze your own fruit — you know what I mean — it feels like power and control, in all the best ways. We really are the authors of fate, standing there over the avocados, eyeballing the bananas.
It is pure joy.
I see you out there, too. Not too many of us crowding the aisle, but enough to make it festive, enough to add some cheer, enough let us know we are still in the land of the living.
