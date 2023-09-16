Dear Daddy -
I didn’t make it to the family reunion this year but am looking forward to the next one.
I sure wish I could have attended one while you were still with us, but I guess it was not meant to be.
My retirement came just a little too late for that, and it was simply not possible to get away from work during the month of August. Remember, school starts earlier down here than it does up there.
Although once again timing was against us, I recall with a bittersweet smile our conversations about my coming back to Buffalo to stay with you, but sadly, you did not stay long enough for that to happen either. But I am glad we talked about it, glad you knew I would be there if you needed me.
But I did get back earlier this summer.
Patrick and I flew up together.
Just as it is hard to believe you have been gone for two years, it’s also hard to believe my baby brother was less than 2 years old when we moved to Kentucky, so Pat doesn’t have as many memories of New York as I do.
Cousin Steve picked us up at the airport and took us to Aunt Sylvia’s house.
You already know what a gracious hostess she is!
A tray of hors d’oeuvres, and a lovely luncheon of quiche and fruit. Yum.
We went to the cemetery, too. I gave Pat directions and we found your grave right away.
I had taken some flowers — red, white and blue — and I know you would have liked that. We brushed away some grass clippings from our grandparents’ markers, and we talked for a long time.
We went to your house, too and I know it makes you happy to see Carly living there now.
She had taken the doors off your kitchen cabinets and was getting ready to stain them or paint them or something, I don’t know, but I’m sure it will look nice.
Most of the furniture was gone but your presence was everywhere — and a lot of your stuff, too. Steve told us to take whatever we wanted.
Pat took a couple of tools and some old cigar boxes. I took some photographs, those pretty pictures from Ireland, and a sweatshirt.
We also took an authentic beaver fur top hat. Neither one of us really wanted it, but we didn’t want to leave it behind. (I made Pat take it home with him.)
Steve had already boxed up some things each of us had requested and loaded them into the trunk and the back seat of your car, which as you know has also gone to live with Pat in Nashville. Good thing it’s already used to crazy traffic.
Speaking of traffic, Pat and I drove the back roads almost all the way from Buffalo to Columbus to Owensboro, and it was nice for the two of us to have time to talk.
I don’t get to see my brother near as often as I’d like. He let me hook up my phone to the car’s sound system, and we listened to my music all the way. There were only two songs he asked me to skip but he liked all the rest of them.
I know it sounds odd, but I wanted to make this final farewell last as long as possible, so I didn’t open any of the boxes of your things for a couple of days after I got back home, and even then, I only opened one at a time.
Steve was kind and thoughtful in the various objects he had selected for me, in addition to the items I had requested. He probably wondered why I wanted the cast iron fox terrier doorstop, but it was neatly and carefully packed, along with the tags from your old dog Sam.
It’s weird, isn’t it, the things to which we attach significance after someone we love is gone.
I arranged a nice display on top of my bookshelf with some of the things that I know were meaningful to you, and as best I can, I am just incorporating other things into my everyday life.
I put your photographs into my albums and put your well-worn address book on the table by my chair, just like it was at your house.
And I put the cast iron fox terrier by the door to my back room, the one that won’t stay open by itself.
I think of you every time I see it, which is a lot.
And I know you think of me too, Daddy. I’ll see you again someday, and I know you will hold the door open for me when I arrive.
Good-bye, good luck and God bless -
Lora
